Keeping Up With Gen Next Designers At LFW Spring/Summer 2018: Padma Raj Keshri

Age: 26

Currently based out of: Ara, Bihar

Design philosophy….

I believe design philosophies are restrictive in this day and age of fashion fluidity. The core part of my brand has been built on the interpretation of ideas, which come from my travels, encounters with new people and exploration of varied cultures.

Showcasing at Lakmé Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018….

It’s all about going back to the basics. I’ve maintained classic silhouettes and used tucks and pleats to combine linen with woven fabrics for summer. The collection has been developed from materials like Pashmina and Yak wool from the villages of Leh in its purest form.

Inspired by….

I look up to Manish Arora. The way he fuses colours with prints in his ensembles never fails to enthral me. That being said, Abraham & Thakore’s sensibilities have changed my perception of design and equipped me with fresh ideas, which I’m eager to experiment with.

Label USP….

I want people to feel only one thing when they wear my clothes — carefree — and I believe my designs have the potential to make that happen.