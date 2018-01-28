Fashion

Keeping Up With Gen Next Designers At LFW Spring/Summer 2018: Mohammed Mazhar

The young designer’s collection is inspired by the idiosyncrasies of the labour class at Dhobi Ghat

Age: 27

Currently based out of: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Design philosophy….

“Having been a part of Skill India and the MSME programme, I strive to infuse the expertise of Indian artisans in all my designs at a minimum cost.”

Showcasing at Lakmé Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018….

“My collection has been inspired by the idiosyncrasies of the labour class of Dhobi Ghat and features hand-printed Bhalwa work — courtesy of the dhobis themselves.”

Inspirations….

“I truly love the designs put out by Abraham & Thakore and Rahul Mishra.”

Label USP….

“I like to think that my designs employ creative patterns that have never been seen before. Amalgamated with the story of an artisan’s labour of love, I’ve attempted to produce contemporary Indian clothing with a twist.”