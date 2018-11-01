Fashion

Ka-Sha And Antar-Agni Represented India At South African Fashion Week 2018

A special showcase brought together contemporary designers from the BRICS nations which resulted in some interesting fashion

One of the leading voices of fashion in Africa, the South African Fashion Week (SAFW) ran its 21st edition this year, in October. And this year a unique BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) fashion show was initiated, the theme for which was BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution. It marked a decade of their cooperation at the highest diplomatic level.

From India, IMG Reliance was invited to represent the country and Lakmé Fashion Week designers Karishma Shahani Khan of Ka-Sha and Ujjawal Dubey of Antar-Agni showcased their sustainable collections. Strategist and Curator of sustainable fashion at IMG Reliance was “delighted to support” this endeavour, while Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance says that India is creating some of the most exciting young design talents and through this engagement with South Africa Fashion Week they aim to present India’s talent to the world.

From the large lot of designers who presented at SAFW A/W ’19, we pick the ones who caught our fancy:

Antar-Agni By Ujjawal Dubey, India

Dubey presented parts from his collection, ‘Begin’; which celebrated the emotions of the mundane repetition of the self. Subtle prints along with deconstructed metallics in blacks, dark greens and dull golds coloured abstractly silhouetted festive-wear, with layered drapes.

Clive Rundle, South Africa

Self-termed as a ‘constructionist’, Rundle’s collection was contemporary and avant-garde, with a strong use, form, line and structure. Geometric shapes in various textures boldly adorned his garments in techniques of crochet and patchwork.

Heaven Gaia By Xiong Ying, China

Ying brought the traditional artisanship of China alive in a modern-day aesthetic. Her collection was whispy, light and airy, with techniques of dip-dye, Sozhou embroidery, tapestry work and hand-painting on textiles such as silk and chiffon in spring-time colours.

Ka-Sha By Karishma Shahani Khan, India

Keeping Polka dots as the centrefold of her collection, Shahani Khan intermingled eastern styles of the angrakkha and kedia jacket with trousers and brogues for a bohemian vibe. Dark blues and greens were accented with pop yellows and reds.

Mantsho By Palesa Mokubung, South Africa

Mokubung’s collection was inspired by vivid African prints of the Basotho and Basai people rendered together in westernised silhouettes; a message to represent how new tribes are always being created.

Reptilia By Heloisa Strobel Jorge, Brazil

Jorge’s collection was an easy-going line-up of garments, characterised by stripes and fringes on and light-weight fabrics. There was an effortless languor to the collection.

Sergey Sysoev, Russia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sysoev had his models going down the ramp in garments that were anti-fit but feminine with lucid floral prints. Oversized dresses also carried abstractly places straps either tied or left open for an eccentric ease.