Fashion
Take A Fashionable Ride Through Mumbai’s Vintage Design Storehouse, EsselWorld
Photographed by Sushant Chhabria. Styling by Shweta Navandar. Assisted by Ateka Tambawala. Hair and Make-Up: Sonam Chandna Sagar. Model: Deveney Dweltz, Anima Creative Management
Bodysuit, sneakers, both from Fila; sunglasses, from Fendi; socks, stylist’s own.
Dress, stockings, shoes, all from Gucci; Bar ring, necklaces, all from Lune; Pebble rings, both from Misho.
Slip dress (worn as top), skirt, both from Zara; utility belt, from Fendi; earrings, from Misho; necklace, from Lune.
Bar rings, Crescent Moon ring, all from Lune; Pebble rings, all from Misho.
Top, skirt, both from MICHAEL Michael Kors; visor, from The Source.
Turtleneck top, by Schulen Fernandes for Wendell Rodricks; blazer, pants, both from Zara; earrings, by Deepa Gurnani; sneakers, from Hermès.
Top, dress, both by Ujjwala Bhadu; earrings, by Vasundhara Mantri; sling bag, from Gucci.