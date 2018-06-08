Luxury & Brands

Is Bold The New Black?

May we remind you to go big or go home?

Fashionistas have loyally professed their love for this ’60s inspired fashion phenomenon, season after season. From fashion-circuit approved cold shoulder dresses to pantsuits with avant-garde motifs, there are plentiful options to play dress up in. Inject your wardrobe with a heavy dose of striking motifs and silhouettes to make the most of the trend. If you have been scouting for ways to work the look without looking over the top, we’ve got you covered.