Fashion

How Big-Name Indian Designers Are Creating A Lifestyle Around Their Brand

Established names in the fashion industry are casting their brand identity net wider to include jewellery, makeup and home furnishing under their umbrella

Indian fashion might be a late bloomer compared to the global industry but fashion houses here are swiftly adapting new ways to create a distinct brand presence. To strengthen their identity, designers are venturing into avenues that take them beyond their garment-making sensibilities. We have a look at how some of these homegrown labels are foraying into beauty, space design and other lifestyle sectors.

Sabyasachi

After establishing the moniker “Sabyasachi bride” and launching an extravagant heritage jewellery range last year, the designer has now turned his attention to a festive makeup line, designed in collaboration with L’Oréal Paris. Similar to his fine jewellery collection that draws heavy influences from timeless, vintage baubles, the cosmetic line includes classic shades like merlot, rose and nude for all your festive makeup needs.

Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

After being in the industry for more than 30 years, Bollywood’s favourite couturiers recently ventured into jewellery design and launched their first limited-edition collection with Saboo Fine jewels. The range comprises earrings, rings and neckpieces intricately carved with diamonds, rubies and emeralds. And if you are a collector of heritage finery, then check out their Objets d’art line for living spaces.

Abraham & Thakore

The designer-duo translate their love for handlooms and textiles into their soft home furnishing range as well. Their range of bed covers, throws and cushions reiterates the brand’s philosophy of doing away with excess in their designs.

Masaba

Designer Masaba Gupta is on a retail expansion spree this year. After launching 3 standalone stores in Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad, Gupta has also opened the Good Cow Café at her store in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. With its Instagram-worthy store interiors and good food for company, the designer definitely knows how to tap into the millennial market.

Shivan & Narresh

One look at the brand’s Instagram page and you will know how the designers lay emphasis on telling their brand story through stunning visuals of their travels, designs and inspirations. Moving this ideology forward, Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja have recently ventured into event design with Shivan & Narresh Celebrations. The designers will not only plan your outfits for each occasion but will also help you bring your dream wedding to life. Brides-to-be, take notes!

Anavila

If you are a lover of all things minimal, then look no further than Anavila’s home collection to dress down your spaces. Misra’s range of curtains, cushion covers and throws emulates the label’s rustic chic vibe effortlessly.