Fashion

In Seventh Heaven: The Festive Season Is The Right Time To Pamper Yourself With Some Retail Therapy

Chocolatier Zeba Kohli’s Project 7 offers the best buys to satiate diehard shopaholic

Project 7 — now in its fifth edition — gives entrepreneurs a stage to showcase their creative talents and provides a one-stop destination for everything from accessories and designer wear to items for corporate gifting and more.

Speaking of the endeavour, Zeba Kohli says, ‘The aim to build Project 7 is to have like-minded people come together on one platform and showcase their talent in various sectors, keeping in mind the current trends and fashion must-haves.’ Apart from the popular designer names, Project 7 is hosting a fresh assortment of brands, focusing on start-ups like Anjali Bhimrajka Jewels, Trupsel and Aksa by Sabina Singh & Akanksha Agarwal, among others. This gives you the exclusive opportunity to discover these brands well before they become household names.

Moreover, the exhibition is where all winter brides will want to head to — given the array of products on offer, brides-to-be will be spoilt for choice when it comes to creating their trousseaus. But that’s not the only draw. With a diverse selection of products, there’s something for absolutely everyone — from the young teenager to the savvy businesswoman. Take a break from your shopping to grab a bite at the Sustenance counter, which offers healthy, guilt-free snacks. And, if you are keen on biting into something sinfully delicious, you can always turn to Kohli’s renowned Fantasie sweets. Sweet somethings are always the perfect add-ons to any time, any day!

Project 7 is on display at The Palace Hall in NSCI, Mumbai on October 5, 2017.