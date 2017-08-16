Fashion

In Conversation With The Gen Next Designers At LFW Winter/Festive 2017

The new kids on the block talk about the collections they showcased on Day 1 of the fashion extravaganza

Untitled Co. by Shenali Sema and Rinzin Lama

On their design philosophy

“Our view of design is constantly evolving at every stage with room for growth, much like an untitled piece of art that is work-in-progress. We wanted to create a label that nurtures the thought process that nothing is really ever complete, in the final sense of the word. Our label’s ethos is firmly based on design research, the appreciation of skill and the interpretation of materials and techniques.”

On their showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017

“Our collection is an ode to love. We created our first ever piece for a dear friend, who, after having trekked the Yosemite National Park for 3 hours, found the love of her life on his knee with a Tiffany’s box in his hand. That dress inspired the entire collection. Our process and swatch developments started with a single photograph of the Yosemite National Park, taken by our now married friends with the picture lending its palette of soft pastels with a splash of vermillion to our designs.

The collection focuses on a play of textures combining embroidery, cutwork and heat-set pleating. We’ve used techniques such as single-stitch treadle embroidery with silk thread on washed georgette, yarn on tulle, gold lurex stitch embroidery on cotton poplin and Ivory Indian georgette and hand embroidered chain-knots on cotton mesh.”