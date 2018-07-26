ICW 2018: Tarun Tahiliani And Anju Modi’s New Groove
The first day of India Couture Week Fall 2018 began with Tarun Tahiliani and Anju Modi. Interestingly, both tried their hands at something new. For Tahiliani, it was a pared down show that showed the couturier’s newfound restraint. Gone were the multi-layered drapes and metres of ruffles that usually signify a TT couture garment. Instead, diaphanous lace and muted filigrees filed in. There was a preponderance of Swarovski crystals, but that’s Tarun being Tarun. The floral and bird motifs in what seemed to be Parsi Gara-inspired silk threadwork were pleasant, and added to the overall feeling of delicate elegance to the show.
Anju Modi, who is probably the only designer to prominently feature Indian handloom weaves in haute couture (so far), took a turn at velvet, lace, tulle, and organza—an unusual choice for Modi. Inspired by the Victorian era—another departure as she has been taking the khadi and patriotic route till as recently as her last collection—she sent out tiered gowns and tulle capes edged with English roses. Shiny chandelier-inspired embroideries encrusted on velvet corsets set the mood for a period drama, while puffed sleeves and translucent stoles added a bygone romanticism.
