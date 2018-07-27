Fashion

ICW 2018: Decadence Is A Dish Best Served Haute

On Day 2, Varun Rana wonders what couture means today













Though sparsely attended—the Delhi rains may have had a hand in that—Pallavi Jaikishan’s show that opened Day 2 of India Couture Week was filled with her trademark 3D floral embroideries. Lots of gold came down the runway in the form of pleated lamé lehengas as well as gold lace and gota embellishments. Five hours later, the Taj Palace Hotel was bursting at its seams for Falguni & Shane Peacock’s show. Kareena Kapoor was walking the ramp, after all. The duo, known for their ever widening celebrity clientele around the world, showed extravagant, red-carpet couture mixed with faux furs and feathers, and an Indian segment to satisfy the modern bride. Swarovski crystals held sway over almost every design.







Kareena Kapoor Khan as showstopper for Falguni And Shane Peacock at FDCI's India Couture Week 2018

What’s interesting is the parallel narrative that’s going on: There are no big-ticket title sponsors as in past seasons. And FDCI president Sunil Sethi has pulled Hindustan Times and his own Sunil Sethi Design Alliance out of his magic hat. And so far, the collections, though painstaking crafted, have still not delivered on the implied promise of ‘haute couture’. It may be possible that just like big sponsors, our designers too are fatigued. Now, all eyes are on Amit Aggarwal’s debut couture show; will he save fashion tonight?