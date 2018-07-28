Fashion

ICW 2018: Amit Aggarwal’s Debut Steals The Show

Day 3 was a focused and powerful win for Indian design finds Varun Rana











Yes, Amit Aggarwal did save fashion last night. In his debut couture show, his signatur engineered drapes—he uses acrylic strips to give structure, volume, and shape to diaphanous textiles—were out in force. The show began with four models in silver lehengas paired with corsets featuring asymmetric drapery and 3D embellishments, and then flowed into gold, oxblood, and fuchsia tones before turning to black. In particular, a fitted dress spangled with oversized flowers in black plastic and Swarovski crystals on the bust area was a standout. And as a debut, it delivered on every promise.















Later, after a delay of about an hour, Suneet Varma didn’t disappoint either. ‘He’s back’ was the main sentiment of the day as the guests and media wrapped up around 11.00 PM. Gone were the oversized ballgowns and unnecessary feathers. In a palette of pastels—right on the money for the designer who introduced Indian women to lilac—the saris looked (and will probably earn him) a million bucks, worn as they were with skimpy blouses that featured strand of crystals and mirror work dangling at the back like shimmering necklaces worn the wrong (but very right) way. It’s not the newest idea, for sure, but one that only Varma could execute with such surety. The embroideries were pared back as well; lighter, allowing the silken tassels to lend romance while adding just the right amount of shine to each look.

What was common between the two designers’ shows was a simplicity of execution and a focus on their strengths, something Rohit Bal posted about on Facebook just hours before these two shows happened. Just like the fashion fatigue I wrote about earlier, maybe this idea of focused design is contagious, too. As we look forward to Shyamal & Bhumika and Rahul Mishra (who only shows couture in India now; Paris is where he showcases his ready-to-wear) tonight, that is the fervent hope and prayer.