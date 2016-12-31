  • December 2016
  • Volume 25
  • '16 Issue 12
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Beauty
December 31, 2016

Beauty Notebook: The New Nude

Text by Aparrna Gupta

Transition your nude look from the boardroom to the ballroom

While the contouring techniques may work on ramp and on camera, you could end up looking a bit ghost-like in real life. The conventional nude look runs the risks of appearing stern, monotonous and bare. We love the new-age nude in its angelic avatar where the focus is on dewy complexion, softly defined eyes and delicate rosy lips. It’s all about using creamy textures and deft blending, Sonia Sarwate, global senior make-up artist for MAC, explains. A hint of gloss on top of the eyeliner gives it a modern touch. Wear this look to work, or even to a gala dinner if you feel that your outfit is so spectacular that little else is needed, beyond radiant skin, defined brows and a slight flush on your cheeks.

Get party ready with these beauty tutorials:

Beauty Notebook: The Neo Cat-Eye

Beauty Notebook: Sophisticated Glitter

Beauty Notebook: Bold and Beautiful Lips

Tags: Beauty, Beauty Notebook, Beauty trends, Dewy complexion, Featured, Nude, Verve Beauty Notebook
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Red carpet, Bollywood,
30 Best Indian Looks of 2016

Movies, 2016, Bollywood, Films,
7 Best Indian Flick-Picks of 2016

International red carpet, fashion,
34 Best International Red Carpet Looks of 2016

Close