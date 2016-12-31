Beauty

Beauty Notebook: The New Nude

Transition your nude look from the boardroom to the ballroom

Image courtesy of MAC Cosmetics Image courtesy of MAC Cosmetics Image courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

While the contouring techniques may work on ramp and on camera, you could end up looking a bit ghost-like in real life. The conventional nude look runs the risks of appearing stern, monotonous and bare. We love the new-age nude in its angelic avatar where the focus is on dewy complexion, softly defined eyes and delicate rosy lips. It’s all about using creamy textures and deft blending, Sonia Sarwate, global senior make-up artist for MAC, explains. A hint of gloss on top of the eyeliner gives it a modern touch. Wear this look to work, or even to a gala dinner if you feel that your outfit is so spectacular that little else is needed, beyond radiant skin, defined brows and a slight flush on your cheeks.

