Fashion

How To Glam Up For The Festive Season

It’s time to say hello to iridescence with formulas and products that are simply luminous. And if you’re looking for easy ways to glow, pick from these options to make this your most dazzling festive season yet

Cover FX Enhancer Drops: Create that ideal look with this customisable illuminator and bronzer. With every drop you can build on the level of your gorgeous glow or sun kissed tint.

Shiseido Primer: Use this oil-free primer to enhance your skin’s clarity and add a long-lasting glow to the finish of your foundation.

Petal Metal Highlighters: A limited edition collection of gel-powder highlighters that can be used on the face and eyes to get a pure, dazzling rose-gold finish.

Skin Perfector: BECCA’s award-winning highlighting powder, with its unique creamy texture, gives you the ultimate glow. The shade Opal is a mix of white gold and a soft pink pearl – a universal neutral that still dazzles.

Wallet: ALDO puts a spin on the classic leather wallet with this wristlet that has studded edges and a quilted texture.

Rings: These sparkling band rings from Swarovski are both romantic and refined. They have a line of crystal bounded by two lines of clear pavé and are plated with rhodium or rose gold.

Face Colour Highlight, Sculpt, Blush: Enhance your look and get creative with this versatile face colour in a shimmery mandarin blush. The unique pressed powder formula seamlessly layers your skin for a long-lasting natural look.

Cheek Contouring Palette: 3 natural-looking shades allow you to colour, contour, and highlight – or swirl them together for a quick, easy glow.

Daniel Washington: For a timeless piece look no further than the Classic Petite Sterling/Melrose watches. They have an eggshell white dial, a silver/rose-gold strap, and a stylish contemporary feel.

Crossover Cuff: A dainty bracelet from Accessorize with a tasteful weave pattern that will complement any outfit.

Hydrating Dome: This lightweight, creamy highlighter from Body Shop is infused with smoothing honey that is sustainably sourced from Ethiopia. Apply directly onto the cheekbones and blend with fingertips for a pretty, light-reflecting shimmer.

MAC Skinfinish: Experience sheer luxury with this velvety soft face powder from M.A.C that is sure to give you a luminous look.

Clarins Cheek Colour: This powder blush combines the goodness of bamboo extract with the brilliance of a sunset coral hue. The mosaic palette provides different shades and finishes so you can add the perfect colour to your cheeks.

Swarovski Earrings: A cascade of delicate pink crystals with a rose gold-plated design make for a true spectacle in these dangling pierced earrings from Swarovski.

Bobbi Brown Compact: Hand-made in Italy, this shimmering brush-on powder is one of Bobbi Brown’s best-selling products. Apply on the cheekbones for a soft, rosy glow and radiant skin.

Inglot Aquastic Eye Shadow: Get an unrivalled shine and a long-lasting effect with Inglot’s water-based cream eye shadows. Crease and smudge proof, and easy to remove, these really are a flawless product.