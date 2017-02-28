  • February 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 02
February 28, 2017

This Season It’s All About Experimenting With Unexpected Pairings

Photographed by Sheetal Mallar. Styling by Chandni Bahri. Models Courtesy: Priyanka Bose and Bhawna Sharma. Make-Up and Hair by Avni Rambhia. Location Courtesy: Khar Social, Mumbai

Embrace free expression by mixing opposites and playing with textures

Opposites attract as gothic embellishments, hoodies and flamboyant outerwear play off fringes and airy chiffons. All full-time moms juggling full-blown careers — Priyanka Bose and Bhawna Sharma, with model turned photographer Sheetal Mallar behind the lens —embrace their fastidious and whimsical sides.

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see styling notes.)

Close