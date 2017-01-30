  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
January 30, 2017

Hottest Looks At The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Compiled by Tanisha Choudhury

Black, white and fairytale florals dominated the red carpet…

At the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, acceptance speeches were so political that the winners themselves almost took a backseat to them. What didn’t take a backseat however was the all the finery on display at the red carpet. Below we’ve rounded up the hottest looks seen at the awards show:

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see our notes.)

Tags: 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Amy Adams, Brie Larson, Claire Foy, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Fashion, Featured, Kate Hudson, Maisie Williams, Meryl Streep, Millie Bobby Brown, Movies, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sophie Turner, Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis
