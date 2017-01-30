Fashion
Hottest Looks At The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Compiled by Tanisha Choudhury
At the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, acceptance speeches were so political that the winners themselves almost took a backseat to them. What didn’t take a backseat however was the all the finery on display at the red carpet. Below we’ve rounded up the hottest looks seen at the awards show:
(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see our notes.)
Amy Adams kept it simple in a black Brandon Maxwell gown. The eye-catching jewellery elevated the outfit to make it modern and chic.
Brie Larson looked beautiful in a white custom Jason Wu gown. The off-centre neckline and matte make-up made the look memorable.
Claire Foy looked like a fairytale princess in a wispy black Valentino dress, dotted with flowers. We especially love the schoolgirl collar.
Emily Blunt wore a nude coloured beaded Roberto Cavalli couture gown. Even more dazzling than the dress was the actress’ charming smile.
Emma Stone, the actress of the moment, rocked a stunning black Alexander McQueen gown strewn with flowers. Her glamorous beauty look, side-swept hair and the interesting construction of the dress made sure all eyes stayed on Stone.
Gina Rodriguez glowed in a beaded and appliqued PatBo dress. We love the bird motifs that added a touch of whimsy.
Gwendoline Christie shone on the red carpet in a custom glittering black jumpsuit from Vivienne Westwood. The red lip added more punch to the look.
Janelle Monae rocked her signature style in a monochrome Chanel dress.
Kate Hudson channeled Gothic vibes in a black Dior gown and dark lips.
Maisie Williams looked stunning in a modern update to the classic Hollywood starlet look. She paired a pale pink slip dress with wavy hair and bold, dark lips.
The legendary actress looked like a vision in white, in a printed Valentino dress.
Michelle Dockery looked like a modern-day beauty in her Elie Saab dress. Kudos on pulling off bold colourful stripes and a coral lip so elegantly.
Millie Bobby Brown looked cute-as-a-button in a custom red Giorgio Armani gown.
Natalie Portman looked radiant in a Dior gown, which she paired with jewellery from Tiffany & Co.
Nicole Kidman looked ravishing in a fiery green Gucci dress that had everything from glitter and feathers to ruffles and beads. She paired it with Fred Leighton jewellery.
Rashida Jones kept it simple and pretty in a flowing pink Vivienne Westwood dress. Instead of bling, the actress wore it with her signature soft bangs.
Sophie Turner looked sleek and sexy in a scarlet dress from Louis Vuitton.
Taraji P. Henson won the red carpet in a bejewelled dull pink Reem Acra gown, worn with Nirav Modi jewels and tons of attitude.
Thandie Newton looked divine in a Schiaparelli gown, decorated with astronomical signs and symbols.
Viola Davis kept it classic in a white gown by Vivienne Westwood, and let the Nirav Modi diamonds shine.