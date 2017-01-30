Fashion

Hottest Looks At The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Black, white and fairytale florals dominated the red carpet…

At the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, acceptance speeches were so political that the winners themselves almost took a backseat to them. What didn’t take a backseat however was the all the finery on display at the red carpet. Below we’ve rounded up the hottest looks seen at the awards show:

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see our notes.)