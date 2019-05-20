  • April-May 2019
  • Volume 27
  • '19 Issue 03
May 20, 2019

Have A Field Day With Indian Handlooms

Photographed by Uma Damle. Styling by James Lalthanzuala. Assisted by Sherwin Court And Khup Hangsing. Hair & Make-Up by Leeview Biswas. Models: Madhulika Sharma at Inega Model Management; Dayavati, Depora Kinimi, Both at Ninjas Model Management. Production Co-Ordinator: Akshay Ma at Glitz Modelling and Production

Think humble Madras checks paired with elegant brocade, a boxy jacket draped over a suspender skirt and handwoven scarves thrown atop hand-painted silhouettes.

With springtime come harvest festivals and the celebration of nature’s abundance. Cruising through sun-soaked farmlands, Verve seeks inspiration in the verdant countryside and balances indigenous prints with trend-driven cuts for an idyllic union of rustic and urban.

