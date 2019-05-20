Fashion

Have A Field Day With Indian Handlooms

Think humble Madras checks paired with elegant brocade, a boxy jacket draped over a suspender skirt and handwoven scarves thrown atop hand-painted silhouettes.

With springtime come harvest festivals and the celebration of nature’s abundance. Cruising through sun-soaked farmlands, Verve seeks inspiration in the verdant countryside and balances indigenous prints with trend-driven cuts for an idyllic union of rustic and urban.