Gucci x Phannapast Taychamaythakool: Magic in the Making

A treasury of illustrations that will transport you to a land of fairytales….

While art and fashion have been mutually appreciated for years, Gucci’s support towards the arts through music, film, collaborations with artists, illustrators, and even graffiti artists is no secret. Such as their recent collaboration with illustrator Angela Hicks, graffiti artist Trouble Andrew, Spanish artist Coco Capitan and illustrator Jayde Fish.

With the launch of our Art issue, it is therefore only fitting to discuss Gucci’s most recent commissioning of Thai illustrator Phannapast Taychamaythakool to create magical illustrations for the jewelry collection Le Marché des Merveilles.

Infused with a sense of romance and wonder, the collection explores the animal world by placing the feline head motif at the center. It includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings and hand accessories in 18 karat gold or sterling silver adorned with precious stones and coloured enamel.

Keep your eyes peeled for these installations, as selected Gucci stores around the world will feature displays constructed to resemble mini theatres in which Phannapast’s illustrations will form scenes, showcasing the jewelry collection.