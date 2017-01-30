  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
January 30, 2017

Gucci and Jayde Fish Explore The Mystical World

Text by Sadaf Shaikh

The collaborating artist’s images are a nod to the beautiful secrecy of tarot cards

To say that the house of Gucci has flourished under the tutelage of creative director Alessandro Michele is an understatement. Since the Italian fashion designer took the helm at Gucci two years ago, the brand has seen collaborations with Chinese artists for its Gucci Tian initiatives, and street artist Trouble Andrew whose ghost figurines were splattered across the brand’s accessories, cruise and men’s wear collections.

For Spring 2017, Michele collaborated with San Francisco-based illustrator Jayde Fish who supplemented his eccentric world with some mystery of her own. The designer reimagined recurring Gucci motifs like the snake and monkey and reinterpreted them in her intricate illustrations. Alluding to a more graphic rendition of tarot, the sketches, titled ‘death’, ‘chariot’ and ’emperor’, are heavily peppered with the fashion house’s trademark fauna. Some of these illustrations have been incorporated into prints that eventually made their way to a selection of ready-to-wear and silk foulards. 

Tags: Alessandro Michele, Designer, Fashion, Featured, Gucci, Gucci Spring/Summer 2017, Illustrator, Jayde Fish, Occult, Online Exclusive, Tarot
