Luxury & Brands

Game Changers

Power players in the world of haute horology are a reflection of the innovations that shape their function and feel. We spotlights tickers that drive the telling of time

Blancpain

The brand reinterprets and brings to your wrist the flying tourbillon with two new complications — jump hours and retrograde minutes in the Villeret Tourbillon Volant Heure Sautante Minute Rétrograde. A stunning grand feu enamel dial and an entirely decorated movement adorn the timepiece that is set with a 260MR calibre, with a power reserve of 144 hours. At a sizeable 42 mm, the pink gold casing is supported by a sapphire crystal caseback and is water-resistant to 3 bars.

A. Lange & Söhne

The 1815 Chronograph will add colour to any collection. Set in a pink-gold casing, it flaunts a black dial with a black alligator leather strap. Another version boasts an argenté dial with a red-brown alligator strap. A classy duo, these watches are equipped with column-wheel control, a flyback function and a pulsometer scale which is reminiscent of a classic pocket watch function.

Corum

Throbbing at 28,800 vibrations per hour, this one’s a charmer with its domed sapphire case offering a magnified view of the dial. The Bubble Central Tourbillon, as the name suggests, has a centrally positioned tourbillon whose upper bridge bears the logo of the brand. Another noteworthy detail is the absence of hands — the hours and minutes are indicated by two triangular markers at the flange.

Audemars Piguet

The sandblasted titanium bridges and satin-brushed chamfered edges on this innovative Royal Oak Offshore Tourbillon Chronograph are what will instantly draw you in. The watch encloses a brand-new design of a technical movement — one that epitomises the expertise and bold approach that the House is known for. Limited to 50 pieces each, the variants are fitted with a curved caseback that sits comfortably on the wrist of the wearer and are completed by a black rubber strap with an 18-carat pink gold or stainless steel pin buckle.

Bvlgari

All of 3.95 mm, this one’s as power-packed as they get. The record-breaking Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Automatic fitted with a Calibre BVL 288 movement (which handles automatic winding via the peripheral oscillating weight), the timepiece flaunts a flying tourbillon too. Housed within a sandblasted titanium case offering a full view of the open-worked skeleton movement, the watch also has an opening on the back — depicting the stylised motif adorning the entrance of the boutique on Via Condotti in Rome.

Vacheron Constantin

Distinguished by its slender 188-part movement, this horological offering marks a new milestone for the maison. The Traditionnelle Tourbillon timepiece presents an openworked carriage shaped like a Maltese cross and a 22-carat gold peripheral oscillating weight, and displays the hours and minutes with central hands while the small seconds appear at 6 o’clock on the tourbillon.

Longines

Adding to an already flawless timepiece, the Conquest V.H.P. is now equipped with a chronograph calibre in various chromatic variations. Developed exclusively for the brand, the quartz movement is housed under a dial bearing a 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock, a 12-hour counter at 9 o’clock and a 60-second counter at the centre. Finished by the V.H.P. inscription in red, this timepiece is perfect for the bold and the beautiful.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Encrusted with diamonds not only on the bezel, but on the case sides and lugs as well, and with an inverted diamond on the crown too, the Rendez-Vous Tourbillon is where haute horology meets fine jewellery. The ring encircling the dial is also lined with a row of brilliant-cut diamonds and is intersected by another circle at 6 o’clock that gives you a tantalising glimpse of the tourbillon.

Hublot

Held together by a strip cut in sapphire, the in-house skeleton tourbillon movement of the new Big Bang Sapphire Tourbillon is something one could look at for hours on end. With a completely transparent case, dial, strap and tourbillon movement, this 99-piece edition proudly flaunts a 45-mm case that is water resistant up to 30 metres.

Montblanc

Finding elegance in simplicity, the Star Legacy Suspended Exo Tourbillon Limited Edition 58, whose patented Suspended ExoTourbillon complication was developed entirely in-house, is a timepiece for all those with a taste for the finer things in life. The dial, has a base crafted in 18-karat gold and is adorned with a hand-made guilloché pattern and a sandblasted decoration.