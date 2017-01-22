  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Beauty
January 22, 2017

12 Fragrances To Help You Breeze Through Spring

Text by Aparrna Gupta

Bold floral notes and energising citrus blends are ready to stir up a scented storm this season

Valentino Donna

This regal concoction of bergamot, iris, rose, patchouli, vanilla and leather is ideal for the modern woman who loves the old-world charm.

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Noir

This interpretation of the signature Viva La Juicy scent highlights the ripe berry notes and gourmand accents, while adding a touch of honeysuckle and a hint of sandalwood.

Nina Ricci L’Extase Caresse De Roses

This floral bouquet of Bulgarian and Turkish roses, violet and peony comes with a touch of musk that makes it irresistible.

Prada La Femme Prada

Frangipani flower is interwoven with iris, ylang-ylang and tuberose, and enriched with spices and beeswax, to create a scent that calms and uplifts at the same time.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl

It screams sexy thanks to the unusual pairing of tuberose and jasmine with tonka bean and cocoa.

Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pure

The second chapter of the iconic fragrance has a starting point of the scintillating marine accord. The bottle design pays homage to its muse — a drop of spring water!

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Prive For Men

The freshness of mandarin mingles with a heart of tobacco to conjure up an alluring fragrance.

Versace Pour Homme Dylan Blue

This green, woody composition opens with an undercurrent of grapefruit and fig leaf and slowly moves into an aromatic heart of violet leaf, papyrus wood, organic patchouli, black pepper and ambrox.

Montblanc Legend Spirit

A cool aquatic accord, mixed with notes of lavender and cardamom, rests on a base of wood, cashmere, white musk and oak moss.

John Varvatos Artisan Acqua

An invigorating citrus blend with hints of spices and a dash of jasmine forms this sensual, masculine fragrance. Each bottle comes with an artistic hand-knit cover.

Azzaro Pour Homme Intense

This aromatic cocktail of woody, amber and leather notes is meant for a man with refined tastes.

Kenzo Totem

This range comprising three cool unisex fragrances is designed to be shared with the love of your life.

Tags: Azzaro, Carolina Herrera, Cologne, Featured, Frangrance, High Street Phoenix, Issey Miyake, John Varvatos, Juicy Couture, Kenzo, Montblanc, Nina Ricci, Paco Rabanne, Prada, Scents, Valentino, Versace
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Featured
ZEE JLF Conversations: Anita Anand

Monisha (5)
Opening Show: Lakmé Fashion Week SR 2017

Featured image, Monisha Jaising, LFW, Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017, Fashion, Designer, Preview,
Preview: Monisha Jaising’s LFW Summer Resort 2017 Collection

Close