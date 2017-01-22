Beauty

12 Fragrances To Help You Breeze Through Spring

Bold floral notes and energising citrus blends are ready to stir up a scented storm this season

Valentino Donna



This regal concoction of bergamot, iris, rose, patchouli, vanilla and leather is ideal for the modern woman who loves the old-world charm.

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Noir



This interpretation of the signature Viva La Juicy scent highlights the ripe berry notes and gourmand accents, while adding a touch of honeysuckle and a hint of sandalwood.

Nina Ricci L’Extase Caresse De Roses



This floral bouquet of Bulgarian and Turkish roses, violet and peony comes with a touch of musk that makes it irresistible.

Prada La Femme Prada



Frangipani flower is interwoven with iris, ylang-ylang and tuberose, and enriched with spices and beeswax, to create a scent that calms and uplifts at the same time.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl



It screams sexy thanks to the unusual pairing of tuberose and jasmine with tonka bean and cocoa.

Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pure



The second chapter of the iconic fragrance has a starting point of the scintillating marine accord. The bottle design pays homage to its muse — a drop of spring water!

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Prive For Men



The freshness of mandarin mingles with a heart of tobacco to conjure up an alluring fragrance.

Versace Pour Homme Dylan Blue



This green, woody composition opens with an undercurrent of grapefruit and fig leaf and slowly moves into an aromatic heart of violet leaf, papyrus wood, organic patchouli, black pepper and ambrox.

Montblanc Legend Spirit



A cool aquatic accord, mixed with notes of lavender and cardamom, rests on a base of wood, cashmere, white musk and oak moss.

John Varvatos Artisan Acqua



An invigorating citrus blend with hints of spices and a dash of jasmine forms this sensual, masculine fragrance. Each bottle comes with an artistic hand-knit cover.

Azzaro Pour Homme Intense



This aromatic cocktail of woody, amber and leather notes is meant for a man with refined tastes.

Kenzo Totem



This range comprising three cool unisex fragrances is designed to be shared with the love of your life.