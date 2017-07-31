Grand Finale: FDCI India Couture Week 2017 With Manish Malhotra

Inspired by the glamour of the roaring 20s, Manish Malhotra’s Finale for FDCI’s India Couture Week 2017 was a royal affair

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra pulled off a coup by pairing Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to close his finale act. While Bhatt was breathtaking in a bejewelled jacket top and nude lehenga replete with a long trail and delicate roses as surface embellishments, Singh owned the house with his flamboyance in an embroidered navy velvet sherwani paired with a sleek pair of micro check trousers.

‘The Sensual Affair’ was also about the fine marriage of extravagance, glamour and sex appeal that Malhotra is celebrated for. Every attire carried a long trail reminiscent of the divas of yore. Presented in shades of nude, ice grey, bottle green and crimson, the couturier used sequins, stones and glass beads in abundance to make his ensembles shine. Rich Kashmiri embroidery embellished the menswear as well as some of the gowns and lehengas. Fit for royalty, spangles, plumes, and tassels added an edge of bling and opulence to the cocktail gowns, sculpted bodices, dramatic lehengas and anarkali jackets.