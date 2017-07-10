  • July 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 07
Fashion
July 10, 2017

Flip Through India’s Sartorial History With These Designers

Styling and Conceptualisation by Nikhil D. Assisted by Yvonne Monteiro, Aashna Rekhi, Prateek Kumar, Saket Sharma. Make-Up by Tenzin Kim, Inega Model Management. Hair By Sonam Singh and Justine Rae Mellocastro. Models Courtesy: Deveny Dweltz, Diya Prabhakar, Gayle Dweltz, Namrata Tripathi, Suzanne Baker, Anima Creative Management. Amrita Ganesh, Rakshita Harimurthy, Faze Model Management. Anjali Lama, Krithika Gopalkrishnan Iyer, Sanaa Balsari-Palsule, Inega Model Management. Aditi Joshi, Tfm Model Management. Anugraha Natarajan, Mansi Kadian, Shreya Chaudhary, Toabh Talent Management. Location Courtesy: Peace Haven, Bandra, Mumbai. Chatterjee & Lal, Colaba, Mumbai

From block-printing to intricate embroidery and faultless draping techniques, we chart the evolution of these innovators through their most memorable silhouettes

Manish Arora
Supernova Pop
Dream explorations manifest themselves in exaggerated shoulders with all-over neon and metallic patterns decorating the entire form.

Satya Paul
Pattern Recognition
Digital graphics in countless colours and perfectly melded prints.

Gaurav Gupta
Art Of The Drape
Flowing, art-nouveau-inspired lines that flaunt the curves of a woman’s body.

Abraham & Thakore
Futuristic Flare
A new spin on workwear, playing on the tunic pant and manipulating textiles to create geometric patterns.

Rahul Mishra
Optical Allusions
Escher’s mind-games interpreted in machine embroidery and paired with deceptive 3D shoulders and sleeves.

Ritu Kumar
Print Revivalist
Complex block prints that reflect traditional Indian craftsmanship in striking fabrics and colours make a riveting statement.

Rohit Bal
White Grandeur
Amplifying femininity with yards of fabric that skim the curves and accentuate the body.

Sabyasachi
Feminine Allure
Delicate embroideries hint at old-world glamour and elegance, where vintage doilies meet heavy armour.

Savio Jon
Surfing The Nets
Tribal accents inspired by fishing villages were deconstructed using tie-dye and pops of colour to create cascading shapes running down the seams.

Péro
Tactile Form
Perfecting the art of shabby-chic clothing, global aesthetics merge with indigenous textiles and embroideries to create whimsical looks.

Kallol Datta 1955
Surface Tension
Amorphic shapes and fabric folded to mimic skin defy age-old notions about form and femininity.

Launched in 2003 by husband and wife duo Mortimer Chatterjee and Tara Lal, their eponymous art gallery is based in Mumbai’s Colaba art district. Situated in a former Victorian-era warehouse, replete with striking spaces, it is known for its eye for emerging and mid-career artists, as well as its collection of historical material. Over the last decade and more, Chatterjee & Lal Gallery – through its artists – had played a pivotal role in India’s growing art scene. It is a regular participant in art fairs and collaborative exhibitions, and actively supports contemporary artists. Its calendar boasts an enviable programme of events through the year. On the anvil, in the forthcoming months are new video work by Ashish Avikunthak, drawings by Minam Apang, as well as mixed media pieces by Amshu Chukki and UK-based Hetain Patel.

Most recently, the Gallery artists Nikhil Chopra exhibited at Documenta 14 in Athens and Kassel.

