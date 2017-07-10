Fashion

Flip Through India’s Sartorial History With These Designers

From block-printing to intricate embroidery and faultless draping techniques, we chart the evolution of these innovators through their most memorable silhouettes

Manish Arora

Supernova Pop

Dream explorations manifest themselves in exaggerated shoulders with all-over neon and metallic patterns decorating the entire form.

Left to right: On Anugraha: printed dress, SS 2008. On Aditi: printed body suit, SS 2006. Necklace, by Manish Arora. Facing page, left to right: On Manvitha: printed jacket, flared pants and headgear, all from SS 2008. On Rakshita: pink corseted bustle dress, SS 2009. Choker, from Outhouse, New Delhi. Headgear, stylist’s own. On Deveney: scaled-sleeve dress, AW 2008. On Namrata: 3D dress, SS 2013. Headgear, by Manish Arora. On Mansi: embellished dress, SS 2011. Headgear, stylist’s own. Earrings, all from Outhouse, New Delhi. Footwear, all by Manish Arora

Satya Paul

Pattern Recognition

Digital graphics in countless colours and perfectly melded prints.

Left to right: On Shreya: peacock feather sari, 2006. On Diya: rainbow printed sari, 2006. On Mansi: paint splatter sari, by Gauri Khan, for Satya Paul, 2016.

Gaurav Gupta

Art Of The Drape

Flowing, art-nouveau-inspired lines that flaunt the curves of a woman’s body.

Left to right: On Rakshita: velvet short jacket, AW 2011; metallic gown, Couture 2013; ivory gown (in model’s hand), AW 2015. On Mansi: multi-zipper asymmetrical trench coat, AW 2008. Encrusted veils, both from The Source, Mumbai. Left to right: On Rakshita: velvet short jacket, AW 2011; metallic gown, Couture 2013; ivory gown (in model’s hand), AW 2015. On Mansi: multi-zipper asymmetrical trench coat, AW 2008. Encrusted veils, both from The Source, Mumbai.

Abraham & Thakore

Futuristic Flare

A new spin on workwear, playing on the tunic pant and manipulating textiles to create geometric patterns.

Left to right: On Anugraha: linen sequinned jacket, AW 2012; wool striped pants, AW 2002. On Mansi: tussar silk brocade top, pants, both from AW 2014. On Amrita: khadi cutwork top, trousers, both from AW 2000. On Krithika: muga silk jacket, pants, both from AW 2014. Customized gold-plated earrings, all from Kichu, Jaipur. Footwear, all by Abraham & Thakore

Rahul Mishra

Optical Allusions

Escher’s mind-games interpreted in machine embroidery and paired with deceptive 3D shoulders and sleeves.

Left to right: On Anugraha: merino wool hand-embroidered trench jacket, AW 2014; pants, SS 2015. On Suzanne: 3D hexagon pleated dress, SS 2016; organza off-shoulder butterfly gown, AW 2010. Platform sandals, both by Rahul Mishra.

Ritu Kumar

Print Revivalist

Complex block prints that reflect traditional Indian craftsmanship in striking fabrics and colours make a riveting statement.

Left to right: On Aditi: coat, print dress, both from AW 2016. Silver earrings, necklace and payal, all from Amrapali, silver cuffs (worn on the hand and feet), from Silver Streak. Both in Mumbai. Pants, model’s own. On Suzanne: jamavar-motif printed kurta, palazzo pants, both from AW 2016. Earrings, necklace, both from Amrapali; kada, from Silver Streak. Both in Mumbai. On Sanna: printed cape, velvet suit, both from AW 2017. Earrings, necklace, both from Amrapali; kada, from Silver Streak. On Shreya: hand-block coat, 1988; embroidered mandarin collar kurta, AW 2016. Maang tikka, earrings and payal, all from Amrapali; kadas, from Silver Streak. Both in Mumbai. On Namrata: printed paneled dress, pants, both from AW 2017. Kadas, from Kichu, Jaipur. Earrings, maang tikkas, cuffs (worn on feet) and payal, all from Amrapali; Kamarbandh, from Silver Streak. Both in Mumbai. On Diya: block-printed tunic and pants, both from 1988. Silver earrings, cuffs, all from Amrapali, Mumbai. Printed saris (used in the backdrop), all by Ritu Kumar.

Rohit Bal

White Grandeur

Amplifying femininity with yards of fabric that skim the curves and accentuate the body.

Left to right: On Mansi: embroidered velvet jacket, jalabiya, both from Couture 2016. On Diya: golden tissue and ivory jalabiya, mulmul jalabiya (worn inside), both from Couture 1991. Juttis, by Rohit Bal. Metal headgear, both by Nikhil D. with Trash Talk Studio.

Sabyasachi

Feminine Allure

Delicate embroideries hint at old-world glamour and elegance, where vintage doilies meet heavy armour.

Left to right: On Gayle: embroidered jumpsuit, SS 2011; studded pumps, by Christian Louboutin X Sabyasachi. Hairband, cutwork bib, both by Sabyasachi. Earrings, from Silver Streak; bracelet, from Amrapali. Both in Mumbai. On Deveney: embroidered jumpsuit, SS 2011; studded wedges, by Christian Louboutin X Sabyasachi. Earrings, ring, both by Sabyasachi. On Namrata: embroidered dress, pants, both from Couture 2015.

Savio Jon

Surfing The Nets

Tribal accents inspired by fishing villages were deconstructed using tie-dye and pops of colour to create cascading shapes running down the seams.

Left to right: On Krithika: bandhini-draped pinafore with slip, SS 2009. On Anjali: rhinestone-embellished shift dress, silk draped salwar, both from Resort 2007. On Amrita: copper shredded and draped top, Artisanal 2014; red silk-draped salwar, AW 2016. On Anugraha: blue gingham twin shirt pinafore, SS 2008; marble-dyed silk shift dress, Resort 2016. Sunglasses, jewellery, bags and footwear, all from Savio Jon. Left to right: On Manvitha: shift dress, by Manish Arora, AW 2008. Stockings, stylist’s own. On Suzanne: smoking dress, by Manish Arora, AW 2012. Headgear, boots, both by Manish Arora.

Péro

Tactile Form

Perfecting the art of shabby-chic clothing, global aesthetics merge with indigenous textiles and embroideries to create whimsical looks.

Left to right: On Deveney: denim jacket, embroidered dress and headpiece, all from SS 2015; mashru jacket, SS 2017. On Gayle: crochet top, cotton top, skirt, denims and headpiece, all from SS 2015. On Suzanne: patchwork jacket, cotton top, cotton dress and culottes, all from SS 2010; beanie, boots and gloves, all from SS 2014. On Rakshita: woollen coat, woollen jumper, top, tartan pants, handknit sweater (worn as headwrap) all from AW 2016; socks AW 2014. On Mansi: woollen coat trousers, woollen jumper, printed shirt, and military khakhi jacket (on window sill) all from AW 2015; hat AW 2013. All accessories used in backdrop, by Péro

Kallol Datta 1955

Surface Tension

Amorphic shapes and fabric folded to mimic skin defy age-old notions about form and femininity.

Left to right: On Krithika: printed wrap jacket, printed kurta and trousers, all from AW 2012. On Namrata: foil-printed overlay, SS 2017; crab dress, printed pants, both from AW 2008. On Amrita: 3D back fold spine dress, SS 2013. Hijabs, all from Kallol Datta 1955

