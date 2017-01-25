Fashion

First Look: Designer Previews from LFW SR 2017

All you need to know about what’s new on the runway

Eka by Rina Singh (who will be showcasing her collection on Instagram)

Tell us about the collection you’re showcasing this season.

“My Spring/Summer 2017 collection is a fusion of vintage wallpaper-inspired block prints, table cloth checks, distressed-floral chintzy prints, traditional lace inlays and delicate cross stitch embroideries. I’ve opted for fairly relaxed styles with feminine underpinnings in faded hues, warm pastels mixed with bright overlays, white linen and soft cotton. I’ve also dabbled with tone-on-tone fabrics with classic accents.”

Which are your favourite styles from the ones you’re showcasing this season?

“I’m very excited about the duster coats over layers of cotton, floral patters in silk underlined with crocheted hems, traditional lace summer dresses, boxy dresses in gingham checks paired with culottes, and linen pants with striped midis.”

3. Why did you choose to unveil your collection on Instagram?

“This social platform allows me to reach out to a larger audience that ranges from students and fellow fashion designers to media and my consumers. Physical press conferences have certain restrictions and provide me access to a very small slice of the pie.”

