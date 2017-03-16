Fashion

First Look: Amit Aggarwal’s AIFW 2017 Grand Finale Showcase

Inspiration

“My work takes me to different parts of the world so I find myself on airplanes all too often. The vivid landscapes comprising of mountains, rivers and natural land patterns that rush past my window have stayed with me through the years. This season, I thought of paying an ode to these vivid memories by fashioning my collection after topographical marvels.”

Materials, techniques and weaves

“My first ever sustainable couture collection will see vintage elements in a modern rendition. Benarasi brocades and Patan patola saris have been treated with industrial methods like pleating and weaving with recycled metallic strips. This has caused the metallic sheen to blend seamlessly with traditional handwoven saris.”

Environmentally-conscious clothing

“I have worked on a series of outfits developed from vintage textiles that were once unused saris and combined it with recycled waste. I believe it’s my small contribution to the cause of protecting Indian heritage and help sustaining it.”

Collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani

“I’m really stoked about this collaborative showcase as it is a true symbiosis between Tarun and me — mentor and protégé. I’m looking forward to the exchange of knowledge, expertise and experience during my time with him and the delightful amalgamation of both our aesthetics. In fact, Tarun isn’t the only designer I’m sharing the stage with; I’ve also joined forces with Aprajita Toor and Misho for shoes and jewellery respectively.”