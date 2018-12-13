Luxury & Brands

Fashion Rewind: 7 Trends We Loved From 2018

From fanny packs to chunky sneakers, we take a look at fashion’s finest moments from the year that went by…

As 2018 comes to a close, we chart the biggest fashion trends which took over the market and, of course, our phone screens this past year.

Cold Shoulder

We hark back to the ’90s, when the cold shoulder found favour with the fashion-conscious set. While Altuzarra, Martin Grant, Gauri & Nainika and Namrata Joshipura incorporated ruffles onto the style for a flirtier look, Alexander McQueen, Monisha Jaising and Shivan & Narresh balanced their garments with eye-catching prints and embroideries for maximum impact.

Bum Bags/Fanny Packs

A tourist favourite, the fanny pack has been revived as a stylish yet functional alternative to shoulder bags. Their versatility sits well with millennials. While the Dior and Fendi offerings brazenly flaunt brand logos — all the rage among this demographic — Michael Kors, Tod’s, Balenciaga and Tommy Hilfiger present the staple in a sleeker form with slight retro influences.

Chunky Sneakers

Previously thought of as uncool, chunky sneakers have found a huge increase in demand over the last few months. They are comfortable, far easier to maintain compared to other types of footwear and will almost always make you stand out. Their charm lies in their quirkiness. Brands such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Emilio Pucci, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Maison Margiela gave the staple their own unique twists, covering them with riotous colours, glistening sparkles and jewels, whimsical prints such as polka dots and hearts and, of course, monograms.

Gen-Z Yellow

One could probably trace this trend back to pop icon Beyoncé’s hit song Hold Up — from her groundbreaking 2016 album Lemonade — where we saw her swirling around in that frilly mustard Roberto Cavalli number. Fashion shows were awash with the ‘happy’ hue, in different shades and textures. Bottega Veneta and Prabal Gurung played with fabrics such as satin and velvet, which caught the light at all the right angles. Maison Margiela found inspiration in the humble yellow rubber raincoat while Calvin Klein found themselves looking at the fireman’s uniform for inspiration. Closer to home, Two Point Two’s anti-fit jacket and trousers and Eká’s prairie-style dress added colour to the catwalks.

High-waisted Trousers

These pants won’t slip and reveal anything unwanted. They’re familiar and work well with almost all shapes, sizes and silhouettes, creating an illusion of long legs. Brands such as Balmain, Bibhu Mohapatra, Hermès, Fendi, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan and Kanika Goyal experimented widely with the trend, using sequinned, vinyl and velvet fabrics, and the ultimate favourite, wrap-around waists.

Huge Sun Hats

This trend always takes me back to the scene where Sex and the City’s sassy Samantha Jones pulls her large sun hat over her face when caught ogling at a man. Jacquemus put the trend back in the social media spotlight earlier this year with its Spring/Summer ’18 collection inspired by the beach style in the South of France. A number of other brands such as Missoni, Chapeau and Bik Bok experimented with it as well.

Pantsuits

Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits were a big hit during her 2016 presidential campaign. The trend caught up on the catwalks as well this year, as an empowering statement reclaiming the masculine style. The classic staple was reinvented in versatile ways; Balmain’s version came with languorous and sequinned textiles, Alexander McQueen’s with a dramatic tailcoat, Bottega Veneta’s came with pop colours and a hipster vibe and Mandkhai charmed us with their dreamy embroidery…there’s one for every girl out there!