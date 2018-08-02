Fashion

Fashion Now: What’s New With Raghavendra Rathore, Naushad Ali And Michael Kors

A peek at the latest news, faces and collaborations of this season

Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur Gets An International Boost From Ermenegildo Zegna and Reliance

The ensembles that leave the ateliers of Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur are crafted with tradition nurtured over 1200 years. And soon, Italian giant Ermenegildo Zegna and Reliance Industries will help the indigenous brand make its debut in the international arena after having picked up equity stakes in the label. Apart from integration and growth, what we are now looking forward to is how both houses will synergise their legacy to successfully reinvent Indian staples like bandhgalas, Nehru jackets, breeches and mojris. While specially designed slippers, turbans and gold ornaments will be available, womenswear too will form an integral part of this melange. And honestly, we can’t wait.

Michael Kors And David Downton Join Forces For A Capsule Collection

It’s a big first for designer Michael Kors as his eponymous label collaborates with British artist David Downton who’s known for illustrating portraits of some of fashion’s biggest names. This special edition capsule collection — which debuted on Kors’ Fall/Winter 2018 – 2019 runway — showcased handbags and dresses, with Downton’s eye-catching works. On this ‘personal’ alliance, Kors has said, ‘David captures people’s essence and style without feeling the need to draw every detail about them—it’s the magic of a great illustrator.’

Naushad Ali To Debut At The International Fashion Showcase at London Fashion Week 2019

After a highly successful win at 2017’s International Fashion Showcase Biennale (IFS), designer Naushad Ali once again finds himself in the spotlight as he gears up to represent his label at the IFS at London Fashion Week 2019, which has a theme of sustainability. Given that the core ethos of his brand hinges on similar beliefs, Ali strongly feels, “whether it is the economic sustainability of handloom weaving, the commercial sustainability of a rather small-batch production, or ecological sustainability for the way we work, we fit in perfectly.” For this, he’s taking inspiration from Musiri, a small village in Tamil Nadu where “simplicity and modesty still bind the people” and is reinventing distinctive elements of “stripes, checks and ikats.” Do we hope he wins? Most definitely.