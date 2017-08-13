Fashion
How To Brush Up On Your Colourblocking Skills Using Bold Hues
Photographed by Porus Vimadalal. Styling by Prayag Menon. Fashion Assistant: Sneha Indulkar. Make-Up by Sonam Chandna. Hair by Neetu Singh. Photographer’s Assistants: Neha Chandrakant, Kushal Gandhi. Model Courtesy: Ravyanshi Mehta, Anima Creative Management
Tiered-sleeve tie top, from Madison; scarlet ruffle bikini bottom, from The Label Life; black Douce Du Desert tie-up shoes, by Christian Louboutin. All in Mumbai. Statement antique Blueberry earrings, at koovs.com Stockings (worn throughout), stylist’s own.
Black belt, by Shweta Kapur, for 431-88; asymmetric sleeveless flounce dress with red and black cloqué, from Fendi; lace-up ankle boots, from Salvatore Ferragamo. All in New Delhi. Katana studs, at mishodesigns.com
Black sequinned gown, from BCBG Max Azria; Pyramid Mirror Allure earrings, from Isharya. Both in Mumbai.
White boxing flare pants, patent wine corset belt, both by Dhruv Kapoor, New Delhi. White shirt, from H&M, Mumbai.
Gala gown, by Namrata Joshipura, Noida. Silver ball earrings, from Amrapali, Mumbai.
Puffer jacket with leather inserts, from Huemn, New Delhi. Sheer high-necked blouse, from Madison; Trudy woven maxi skirt, from BCBG Max Azria; Dior Tribales bee earrings in metal with antique gold finish, clear crystals and white resin pearls, from Dior; ankle boots in red calfskin with rubber sole, from Tod’s. All in Mumbai. Black satin ribbon, stylist’s own.
Velvet trousers, blazer, from Salvatore Ferragamo, New Delhi. Dior Tribales bee earrings in metal with antique gold finish, clear crystals and white resin pearls, from Dior; Appoint white court shoes, from Dune. Both in Mumbai. Black satin ribbon, stylist’s own.
Sculpture dress, by Gaurav Gupta, New Delhi. Disco Mirror hoop earrings, from Isharya, Mumbai.
Red velvet dress, black slingback pumps, both from Dior, Mumbai. Statement crystal Blueberry earrings, at koovs.com