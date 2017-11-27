  • November 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 11
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
November 27, 2017

Fashion Designer Payal Khandwala On Her Characteristic Sense Of Style

Text by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Prateek Patel

“My clothes don’t have to be oversized, anti-fit, anti-anything, nor do they have to be androgynous”

“I always dressed a little differently from others in India because I lived in New York for eight years. I went to art school, so all that influenced me. When I came back, I started to wear lots of things that I bought from flea markets — vintage-like embroidered jackets from Iran, which I paired with jeans. I’ve had silver jewellery for many years; I have collected saris for several years too.”

“My style is definitely comfort-driven because I am quite informal and I think that my style reflects a little bit of that. I am quite practical. I am not into glamour necessarily or the typically sexy clothes, that is not really my thing. To me, style is really a state of mind. But I do like things to be dramatic, luxurious and beautiful.”

“My clothes don’t have to be oversized, anti-fit, anti-anything, nor do they have to be androgynous. Even if it’s the simplest thing, I always want it to have that little bit of extra, something that makes you stop and look. Proportion is important. That’s a big part of my design process.”

“I like intense colours. I also like colours that I think work well on Indian skin tones. It also comes back to colours I would wear. So, for instance, now — in the new collection that we have done — we have introduced dusty colours, and mint blues. But I’d never use peach for example. I don’t know if I’ll ever make a peach anything.”

“My wardrobe is quite elaborate, but oddly enough when I come to work, I wear pretty much the same thing. If I were to have a capsule wardrobe that I could live in I would have one pair of trousers, jeans for sure because they are a no-brainer and are great travel companions, white tank tops, saris, a brocade lehnga, some fitted shirts and now my little sari which is my new thing. Overall, it would be pretty basic.”

Tags: Artist, Fashion, Fashion Designer, Featured, Payal Khandwala
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble