August 29, 2018

Face Off: From The Runway To Real Life

If you thought that the make-up trends spotted on the catwalk aren’t wearable, you couldn’t be more wrong. Here is our selection of street style stars we spotted at LFW F/W 2018 who owned their beauty looks

Look 1: Take the drama up a notch with paint splattered lids.

Look 2: Blotted berry lips can take you from day to evening effortlessly.

Look 3: Keep your look unfussy and modern with a touch of mauve on your lips.

Look 4: Eggplant is the hautest hue to wear on your eyes this season.

Look 5: Staying with a single colour family can be your prettiest look, yet.

