  March 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 03
Fashion
April 04, 2018

Excess Baggage!: It’s All In The Bag

Photographed by Munsif Molu. Styling by Nikhil D. Assisted by Yvonne Monteiro and Mridu Gupta. Model courtesy: Rachel Bayros. Hair by Sonam Singh Solanki, Anima Creative Management

Prints, stripes and checks weave a mystical journey with a glamorous ready-to-wear accessory — the incredibly versatile, high quality handbag. From totes to slings, duffles to rucksacks, carry your world on your shoulders

Fashion, Checks, Prints, Stripes
