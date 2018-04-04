Fashion
Excess Baggage!: It’s All In The Bag
Photographed by Munsif Molu. Styling by Nikhil D. Assisted by Yvonne Monteiro and Mridu Gupta. Model courtesy: Rachel Bayros. Hair by Sonam Singh Solanki, Anima Creative Management
Striped T-shirt, Lady Dior bag, both from Dior; striped shirt, silk blouse (wrapped on the rucksack), both from H&M. Both in Mumbai. Rucksack, stylist’s own.
Location courtesy: Vaayu Watermans Village.
Cotton shirt, pants, both from Munkee See Munkee Doo, New Delhi. Printed hemicycle bag, from Cord, Mumbai. Upcycled duffle bag, from Doodlage, at www.doodlage.in Shopping bag, stylist’s own.
Location courtesy: Vaayu Watermans Village.
Cotton twin set, canvas polka-dot tote bag, both from Lovebirds, New Delhi. Paloma bag, Cabata tote bag, both from Christian Louboutin, Mumbai. Cotton bag, sunglasses, both stylist’s own.
Shirt, double-waist pants, both from Huemn; embroidered coat, from Péro. Both in New Delhi. Cassette Tape weave backpack, crossbody sling, both from Sacha’s Shop, Goa.
Apron wrap dress, from Three, New Delhi. Leather strap sandals, by Savio Jon, Goa. Silk printed scarf (worn as top), from Hermès; duffle bag, ikat backpack, both from Nappa Dori; shirt (wrapped on the bag), from H&M. All in Mumbai.
Printed hat, by Savio Jon, Goa. Cotton rufﬂe neck-trim shirt, crew neck sweatshirt (worn on waist), both from Gucci, Mumbai. Tinted sunglasses, stylist’s own.
Cotton shirt dress, from Lovebirds, New Delhi. Lambani tribe weave belt, from Sacha’s Shop, Goa. Apostle barrel bag, bucket bag, both from Cord, Mumbai. Shopping tote bags, stylist’s own.
Two-tone coat, pants, both by Rajesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi. Handmade cane basket bag, from Sacha’s Shop, Goa. Silk printed scarf (worn as top), pochette (worn as fanny pack), Toffee sling bag, all from Hermès, Mumbai.
Location courtesy: Vaayu Watermans Village.
Sleeve knot shirt dress, checked cotton tote bags, all from Savio Jon, Goa.
Cotton printed shirt dress, patchwork blouse, denim wrap dress, all from Ikai; midi striped skirt, from Munkee See Munkee Doo. Both from New Delhi.
Embroidered shift dress, from Huemn, New Delhi. Blackoubi backpack, from Christian Louboutin; Diorama sling, from Dior. Both in Mumbai.
Turtleneck cardigan, single breasted embroidered jacket, A-line wool skirt, rubber tote bag, all from Gucci, Mumbai. Shoes, model’s own. Inside the plastic dress holder: crew-neck sweatshirt, printed skirt, both from Gucci, Mumbai.