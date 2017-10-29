Beauty
Embrace Your Inner Diva With These Midnight Shades
- Bestowed burgundy pumps, Dune
- Smashbox LA Lights Blendable Lip & Cheek Color, Sunset & Wine
- Bobbi Brown Sparkle Eye shadow, Smoky Quartz 27
- Chanel Blush Brush
- Smashbox Always Sharp, Crayon Eye-Liner, 3D Neptune
- Dragonfly brooch, Accessorize
- Butterfly brooch, Accessorize
- O.P.I Nail Lacquer, Miami Beet, Jean-Claude Biguine
- Bobbi Brown Sparkle Eye shadow, Mica 4
- Marc Jacobs Decadence, Sephora
- Knit Knot clutch, Bottega Veneta
- Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate
- Helen earrings, Swarovski
- MAC Pressed Pigment, Prim and Proper
- MAC Eye Shadow, Carbon Matte
- Slake Express necklace, Swarovski
- Shiseido Full Lash Multi-Dimension Mascara, Sephora
- Estée Lauder Pure Color Five Color Eyeshadow Palette, 10 Film Noir
