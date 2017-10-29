  • October 2017
Beauty
October 29, 2017

Embrace Your Inner Diva With These Midnight Shades

Photographed by Prateek Patel

Flaunt sparkling lids with voluminous lashes on your nights out

  1. Bestowed burgundy pumps, Dune
  2. Smashbox LA Lights Blendable Lip & Cheek Color, Sunset & Wine
  3. Bobbi Brown Sparkle Eye shadow, Smoky Quartz 27
  4. Chanel Blush Brush
  5. Smashbox Always Sharp, Crayon Eye-Liner, 3D Neptune
  6. Dragonfly brooch, Accessorize
  7. Butterfly brooch, Accessorize
  8. O.P.I Nail Lacquer, Miami Beet, Jean-Claude Biguine
  9. Bobbi Brown Sparkle Eye shadow, Mica 4
  10. Marc Jacobs Decadence, Sephora
  11. Knit Knot clutch, Bottega Veneta
  12. Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate
  13. Helen earrings, Swarovski
  14. MAC Pressed Pigment, Prim and Proper
  15. MAC Eye Shadow, Carbon Matte
  16. Slake Express necklace, Swarovski
  17. Shiseido Full Lash Multi-Dimension Mascara, Sephora
  18. Estée Lauder Pure Color Five Color Eyeshadow Palette, 10 Film Noir
Tags: Beauty, Bobbi Brown, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Fashion, Featured, Get The Look, Kiehl, Mac, Marc Jacobs, Shiseido, Style, Swarovski
