Fashion
Ease Into Summer With Leisurely Separates
Photographed by Bikramjit Bose. Styling by Nikhil D. Assisted by Yvonne Monteiro. Model Courtesy: Dipti Sharma, Anima Creative Management. Hair and Make-Up by Sandhya Shekar. Location Courtesy: The 3rd Floor by Yantra Concepts, Colaba
Lurex knit maxi, by Nishka Lulla; buckled slides, from Tommy Hilfiger. Both in Mumbai. Tie-dyed metallic pullover, tie-dyed jumper, both from NorBlack NorWhite, at www.norblacknorwhite.com Satin ribbons, stylist’s own.
Pin-tucked cotton kurta, madras checked pants, socks and leather Mary Janes, all by Rajesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi. Hand-crochet bib with tie-ups, by SavioJon, Goa. Checked ribbons, stylist’s own.
Hand-embroidered striped coat, khadi cotton shirt with tie-up detail and silk and lace pyjamas, all from Péro, New Delhi. Slingback pump with embroidered ribbon, from Dior, Mumbai.
Scallop top, knit top and printed skirt, all from Fendi, New Delhi.
Men’s striped tank top, men’s white shirt and wool ribbed dress, all from Salvatore Ferragamo; woven raffia shoulder bag, from Fendi. Both in New Delhi.
Embroidered T-shirt (worn as head scarf), printed silk skirt (worn as dress), both from Gucci, Mumbai.
Cotton parka, lamé flared pants, both by Amit Aggarwal, for AM.IT, New Delhi. L’Amoureux silk twill scarf (worn as top), ring, both from Dior; pumps, from Christian Louboutin. Both in Mumbai.
Block print cotton cover-up, from Ekà, Gurugram. Cutwork coat, knit jumpsuit, both from Hermès, Mumbai. Faux-fur slides, by SavioJon, Goa.
Silk embroidered robe, by Abraham and Thakore, Noida. Printed button-down shirt, pyjama pants, both by Sanchita, Bengaluru. J’Adior print silk twill scarf, Le Verseau Constellation print silk twill scarf (both worn in hair), both from Dior; pearl-studded platforms, from Gucci. Both in Mumbai.