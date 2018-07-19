Luxury & Brands

Dior Re-Invents Its Iconic Saddle Bag

And you can buy it in India right now

When Christina Dior’s then Creative Director John Galliano debuted the saddle bag in the Spring/Summer collection of 2000, the characteristic horse saddle shaped tote quickly earned cult status. From Paris Hilton to Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City, every ‘it’ girl of the Noughties was seen wearing it.

The French fashion house’s current creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri – known for her fresh take on female empowerment — is re-visiting the era with a re-invented collection of young, versatile bags in their Fall/Winter 2018 collection that launches today.

The bags are larger in size and feature patchwork bearing the inscriptions ‘Peace’ and ‘Love Dior’ or come in canvas with hand-embroidered beads. Particularly eye-catching is the new broad ethnic strap that lets you wear it cross-body too. “Like a chameleon,” Chiuri says, “it adapts to all situations.”