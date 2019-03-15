Fashion

Designers Turned Storytellers On Day 2 Of India Fashion Week

From Prashant Verma’s theatrical performance to Huemn’s homage to the youth of Kashmir, day 2 was about self-reflection

Most shows on the second day of India Fashion Week were tied in with a narrative. Designers not only focused on creating the clothes but also created a story around them.

The designer duo Pranav Mishra and Shyma Shetty paid homage to the youth of Kashmir. Beautiful scenic photographs from this conflict-ridden region were translated onto the garments through meticulous embroidery and surface techniques while staying true to the brand’s signature silhouettes — oversized bombers, coordinated sets and dresses. Gum boots, the brand’s latest addition, stood out. The underlining message through the collection was how as individuals we can reflect on the issues in the society through various creative methods. The show was well thought out with a focus on the presentation, from the recital at the beginning, to the cast, choreography and the background music. The brands engagement seemed authentic and artistic.

Prashant Verma’s AW’19 collection wasn’t an ordinary showcase either – more like performance art or a theatrical presentation. Titled ‘The Miracle Show’, the designer participated himself in the showcase as he sang Harold Arlen’s classic ‘Over the Rainbow’. The performer-turned-models made an appearance on the runway in freestyle dance and ballet. Victorian-inspired gowns, structured and oversized, and drapes in velvet, sheer, corduroy and tulle were some of the key elements of the show. Pushing the envelope, Verma showed us how we can envision a fashion show differently. The show blurred the lines between art and fashion further and even questioned the difference between the two disciplines. The key highlight was celebrating an inclusive and diverse representation of women and men across different age groups, contributing to the ongoing global conversation around inclusivity in fashion.

Samant Chauhan reflected on the reality of women making their choice and daring to live her dream. While we appreciate Chauhan’s effort to create a strong environment through the concept and the set of a real size field, it took the attention away from delicate jewel-tone embroidery on the white and ivory elongated silhouettes symbolic to the designer. What stood out was the quilted detailing and the absence of the label’s signature red lining.

Nitin Bal Chauhan interpreted a morbid concept from the novel, From Hell by Eddie Campbell and Alan Moore. Illustrations were translated on the monochrome line with 3D embroidered face figurines which brought back the memories of the Adam’s Family on the ramp. We enjoyed the designer’s borderline goth take in his prêt line as he opened doors to the unexplored side of the global phenomenon of experimental fashion.