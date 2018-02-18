Designer Stalls At Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018
February 18, 2018
Designer Stalls At Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018
Text by Shubham Ladha. Images by Prateek Patel
Apart from those showing on the ramp, Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 had a host of designers who set up stalls for all of us to enjoy
Just in case you might have missed out the details of the fashion on the ramps at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, we’ve rounded up some of the best work from the designer stalls behind the scenes!