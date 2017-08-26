Decoding The Best Of Beauty From LFW Winter/Festive 2017
SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi
Lakmé Makeup Expert Sandhya Shekar straddled a look that was both fresh and vintage at SVA’s showcase. Inspired by the era of Nawabs, colours like rust orange, bronze and gold dust were used to embellish the eye, making it synonymous with the collection. The interesting blush placement and cherry lips gave the look a chic finish.
Prep the skin with Lakmé Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation and use Lakmé Absolute Sun Kissed Bronzer to add depth to the look with strokes of bronzing.
To add hints of gold, use Lakmé Absolute Moon Lit Highlighter and apply Lakmé Absolute Shimmer Brick to give your cheeks some colour.
For the lips, opt for a matte shade like ‘Smooth Marsala’ from the new Lakmé Absolute Luxe Matte Lip Colour.
Related posts from Verve:
Verve Trending
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends