Beauty

Decoding The Best Of Beauty From LFW Winter/Festive 2017

From holographic lips to acetate eyelash extensions, these Beauty Notebooks by Lakmé experts give you a step-by-step guide to recreating looks from Fashion Week

SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi

Lakmé Makeup Expert Sandhya Shekar straddled a look that was both fresh and vintage at SVA’s showcase. Inspired by the era of Nawabs, colours like rust orange, bronze and gold dust were used to embellish the eye, making it synonymous with the collection. The interesting blush placement and cherry lips gave the look a chic finish.

Prep the skin with Lakmé Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundation and use Lakmé Absolute Sun Kissed Bronzer to add depth to the look with strokes of bronzing.

To add hints of gold, use Lakmé Absolute Moon Lit Highlighter and apply Lakmé Absolute Shimmer Brick to give your cheeks some colour.

For the lips, opt for a matte shade like ‘Smooth Marsala’ from the new Lakmé Absolute Luxe Matte Lip Colour.