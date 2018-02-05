Fashion

Day 5: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018

Catch the best looks and haute trends straight off the runway

Anamika Khanna





Kareena Kapoor Khan as showstopper for Anamika Khanna

Indian fashion veteran Anamika Khanna’s grand finale served as a perfect way to end Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 edition. Her ready-to-wear collection was influenced by the millennial generation, who are bold enough to wear their individuality on their sleeve. Her signature style of blending Indian colours in global contours created magic on the runway yet again. From traditional zardozi fabric being used unconventionally to garments tailored with edgy cuts in a mix of colours and prints made each outfit stand out. Kareena Kapoor graced the runway effortlessly in an all-black sari, corseted by a belt and flared trousers.

Raamz & Chandrika Raamz





Karan Singh Grover as showstopper for Raamz & Chandrika Raamz

Designer duo Raamz and Chandrika presented a versatile collection for men in subtle, earthy tones, asymmetric cuts and layered ensembles that will leave you spoilt for choice with options for everything from brunch to baraat.

Julie Shah





Kiara Ali Advani as showstopper for Julie Shah

The luxury couture, bridal and pret label Julie by Julie Shah showcased an array of garments in flirtatious silhouettes and sophisticated tones. We especially loved the showstopping lehnga that Kiara Advani wore in black with pink floral embellishments all over the flared lehnga skirt. Florals for summer may not be earth-shattering, but this rendition won a roar of approval from the audience.

Aarbee by Ravi Bhalotia





Karisma Kapoor as showstopper for Aarbee by Ravi Bhalotia

Ethereal lehngas, embroidered overlays, flared kurtas and flattering pants all in champagne and metallic hues set the tone for Aarbee by Ravi Bhalotia’s collection, which is perfect for cocktail evenings.

De Belle





Malaika Arora Khan as showstopper for De Belle

De belle’s contemporary collection experimented with a wide canvas of colours, fabrics and silhouettes in quirky combinations. We were especially wowed by the showstopping fusion sari-pantsuit ensemble that Malaika Arora wore in all-black, exuding oodles of oomph and power.

Narendra Kumar





Rahul Khanna as showstopper for Narendra Kumar

Narendra Kumar Ahmed presented a linen line with overpowering accents of athleisure. The collection had sporty silhouettes for men and women, in a stark black and white palette, occasionally infused with bright red separates. Anti-fit trousers, bomber jackets, and androgynous maxi dresses were some of the prominent pieces on the runway.

Agami by Neha Agarwal





Vaani Kapoor as showstopper for Agami by Neha Agarwal

Inspired by nature and wilderness, Agami by Neha Agarwal fused Indian couture with modern silhouettes to create kurta dresses, tunic blouses and saris with jackets. Sticking to a colour palette that comprised mint green, grey, silver, powder blue and yellow, the designer enhanced each piece with meticulous details such as Zari work, bugle beads, fabric cutwork and handmade textures. Vaani Kapoor was the perfect choice of showstopper for this collection titled ‘Lost in the Woods’ as she confidently strutted down the runway in an embellished lehenga and a backless blouse.

Punit Balana





Diana Penty as showstopper for Punit Balana

Light, playful creations were seen at Punit Balana’s show revealing an impressive array of textiles, crafts and designs. Feminine maxis, cropped blouses, capes, saris, spaghettis and halter necks gave way to opulent anarkalis in silk, cotton and Chanderi with actress Diana Penty closing the show in a tube top and an embellished shrug paired with a beautifully tiered skirt.

Shyamal & Bhumika





Kangana Ranaut as showstopper for Shyamal & Bhumika

One can trust Shyamal and Bhumika to put together a grand show, offering some of the most exquisite bridal wear and festive ensembles. Their luxury Prét bridal collection titled ‘Wonderland’ featured lush handwoven silks, satins and tulle in serene pastels like pink, grey, violet and blue. Showers of beads, crystals and pearls were crafted on the creations and flowed down from the bodice to gradually end at the hemline or in some cases, covered the complete garment. The women’s line featured lehngas, saris, kurtas and gowns with encrusted bodices and ruffles that gave plenty of inspiration for wedding wear. For menswear, there was an appliquéd linen jacket with sequins, draped collar linen jacket, tulle shirt with raw silk trousers, and matka silk jacket with an antique gold pitta border that caught our attention. Bringing the show to a glorious end was Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut, who sashayed down the ramp in a dazzling ivory encrusted gown with a tulle veil.

Lajjoo C.





Gorgeous embellishments and lush fabrics in earthy tones of rust, beige, ivory and neon citric lime set the tone for Lajjoo C’s collection on the final day of Lakmé Fashion Week. The brocades were skillfully created in Benares and appeared in metallic tones to add a luxurious quality to the ensembles. Traditional creations that comprised saris, Farsi pants, kurtas, lehengas and floor-length anarkalis dazzled on the runway.

VineetRahul





Tisca Chopra as showstopper for VineetRahul

Designers Vineet Kataria and Rahul Arya for their label VineetRahul used handwoven Chanderi created in Madhya Pradesh and the beauteous Kota from Rajasthan along with fine linen and mulmul for the garments. Hues like dusty aqua, sorbet pink, blue and neutral ivory came alive with the gulaab, champa, rajniganda and Bougainville bouquets strewn on the ensembles. Hand-block printing, hand embroidery and appliqués added to the visual glamour of the creations.

Jayanti Reddy





Shilpa Shetty as showstopper for Jayanti Reddy

Jayanti Reddy’s ‘Life In Monochrome’ collection featured off-shouldered blouses, cold-shouldered capes, dhotis, skirts with scalloped hemlines and ruffled dupattas, saris with peplums and embroidered jackets. The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty closed the show in an exquisitely embroidered ivory lehnga with scalloped hemline and blouse, teamed with a ruffled dupatta.

Ridhi Mehra





Pooja Hegde as showstopper for Ridhi Mehra

Ridhi Mehra wooed the audience with her collection titled ‘Cinco’, which was a mélange of cultural accents. The silhouettes were a fusion of Islamic, Indian, Spanish, French and Chinese art forms. Spanish open jackets and fringed epaulettes were juxtaposed with delicate French flared sleeves. Immaculately-tailored attire with printed Islamic motifs were brought alive by Indian drapes and indigenous embroidery. Lush embellishments, like jaal, tassels, zardozi, ostrich feathers and bugle beads were dramatically used to create optical-illusion-like embroidery.

Amit Wadhwa





Kartik Aaryan as showstopper for Amit Wadhwa

Reversible shirts in khadi and mulmul were well-received at Amit Wadhwa’s showcase with the designer adding his own touches of hand embroidery and screen-printed details. We also liked the Nehru jackets and the draped pants that we could almost imagine ourselves wearing while spending a lazy day in with friends. Cool summer hues like blue, beige and white ran throughout Amit’s collection that was kept simple, practical and wearable.

Nakita Singh





Titled ‘A Pastel Fantasy’, Nakita Singh’s collection was a thorough study in surface embellishments against soothing hues of pink, powder blue and white. The designer wove her story around handmade Khadi cotton, linen and cotton silk with breezy waistcoats, free-flowing kurtas, tiered midis and belted robes adding a boho-chic vibe to the whole affair.

Tahweave





Fittingly titled ‘Breathing Spaces’, Tahweave’s collection was built on the premise of soothing colours and fluid fabrics that would allow the wearer to brave even the most steamy summer days. Asymmetric kurtas and draped skirts in a mix of broad stripes and checks added to the charm of the collection with an innovative dhoti-cum-draped jumpsuit making a strong fashion statement.

Crow





Swara Bhaskar as showstopper for Crow

White took centre-stage yet again at Crow’s showcase yesterday. Designer Shaila Khubchandani employed the use of khadi, linen and cotton jamdani to ensure ease of movement that would allow the wearer to remain cool in scorching temperatures. Cropped pants, relaxed tunics and baggy dresses with knee-length coats set the tone for a summer filled with very many soirées in lush meadows.