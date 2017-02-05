Fashion

Day 5: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017

Catch the best looks and hautest trends straight off the runway

Anushree Reddy

Anushree Reddy showcased her signature floral prints and flowy tailoring in pastel shades of green and pink. She included summer classics like off shoulder tops and loose tunics.

Khanijo

High-waisted pants, safari suits, jumpsuits and waistcoats in sharp modern cuts were seen at Gaurav Khanijo’s show. The palette moved from earthy shades of oatmeal and brown to ivories that were juxtaposed with pistachio, peach and dusty hibiscus.

Divya Reddy

Divya Reddy’s collection ‘Shahabzadi’ which means princess in Urdu was inspired by Mughal royalty and given a modern day fairytale treatment. Konda Patti cotton and raw silk were woven into regal handloom organic fabrics.

Vineet Rahul

Vineet Rahul stuck to a white and pink colour palette with motifs of the pomegranate fruit, flower and bulbul bird set against the pastel background. Layered cropped pants, appliquéd maxis and white gowns with long-sleeved capes and back tie-ups were the strong points of this collection.