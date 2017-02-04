Fashion

Day 4: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017

Catch the best looks and hautest trends straight off the runway

Pinakin

Skirts, jumpsuits, gowns and draped saris in white and gold were seen at Pinakin’s show. The collection revolved around the shades of champagne with hints of red. Other details to watch out for were sharp cuts, minimal embroidery, and contemporary draping.

Shweta Kapur

Shweta Kapur’s collection kicked off with monochromes and showcased an interesting collection of summer wear. She opted for a darker colour palette juxtaposed with classic summer staples like dhoti pants, shorts and bralettes.

Swati Vijaivargie

Swati Vijaivargie’s vibrant collection was inspired by the colorful terrain of Mexico. The classic colour palette of indigo and ivory dominated the collection with smatterings of red, pink, yellow, and green. The true taste of summer was showcased through billowing capes, printed jumpsuits and flowy skirts.

Rara Avis

Sonal Verma of Rara Avis displayed a vibrant holiday wardrobe filled with fun separates in candycane stripes and pop colours.

Urvashi Joneja

Urvashi Joneja’s collection titled Boundary was an interplay of deconstruction and draping techniques. Drawing inspiration from American artist Tara Donovan’s installations, the summer wardrobe was filled with cropped pants, peplum one-shoulder blouse, pleated jackets and midi skirts.

Ekam

Refined cuts and boxy, oversized garments defined the Ekam wardrobe. Bowties and exaggerated belts were paired with light and fluid silhouettes in olive, beige and ivory.