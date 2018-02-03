Fashion

Day 3: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018

Catch the best looks and haute trends straight off the runway

Tarun Tahiliani





Kriti Sanon as showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani

A dark set surrounded with mirrors, reflecting light beams as though a part of the galaxy; Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘Tarakini’ was a delicate explosion of delicately embellished and sequinned couture in shades of beige and ivory. Made from weightless fabrics with bead and Resham work, the presentation spelt opulence, passion and beauty of Indian culture and craft. Kriti Sanon transformed into a celestial goddess in an ensemble embroidered with multi-coloured roses.

Manish Malhotra for ‘Slowing Down Of Fast Fashion’ by The Woolmark Company





Yami Gautam as showstopper for Manish Malhotra for The Woolmark Company

In an effort to promote sustainable fashion in India, The Woolmark Company and couturier Manish Malhotra unveiled a capsule collection using the natural fibre Merino wool. ‘Inaya’ presented wool sarees for women and bandhgalas and sherwanis for men. Inspired by the elaborate and traditional art, motifs and the old-world charm of Kashmir in classic and bold jewel tone colours with intricate tilla and zari embroidery. Yami Gautam finished the show looking radiant and gorgeous.

Falguni Shane Peacock





Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Johar as showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock

For their first-ever menswear collection titled ‘The Louche’, Falguni and Shane Peacock went all out, played with a mixed unconventional colour palette to present embellished and sequinned jackets, bombers, suits, coats on skin-tight trousers for the new-age millennial dandies. Other accents such as feathers, double slits and two-button closures were well tailored. While Sonakshi Sinha opened the show dressed slick in a bralet and suit, Karan Johar in silver and black ensemble.

431-88 by Shweta Kapur





Titled ‘Collection 11’, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur’s collection was perfect to let out one’s inner diva. The fabrics selected began with cotton satin and moved to satin Lycra and jersey. The embellishments were glitzy with foil printing was inspired by bird feather motifs and used with classic pleated fabrics to feel disco-ready. The colours ranged from relatively simple such as red, black and white were merged stylishly with gold, chrome, silver, olive and navy blue.

Ka-Sha by Karishma Shahani Khan





For Ka-Sha, Karishma Shahani Khan created ‘Love Story’. With easy and relaxed silhouettes, the collection in a myriad of hues. Keeping her philosophy of zero waste firmly under control, Karishma embellished her attire with fabric embroidery, French knots, gold/silver hand painting, floral tassels; ombré dyes and then rounded off with clamp dyes and macramé. The fabrics moved from pure cotton like mulmul and medium weight Khadi to Chanderi.

Gaurang





Titled ‘Neel’, Gaurang Shah adhered to his classic presentation with enchanting old Bollywood scores and models swirling in diaphanous garments in the historical shades of Indigo. With the hand spun yarns procured from different clusters in India, Gaurang innovated on his favourite weaving technique of Jamdaani and incorporated indigo in many weaves and then added a profusion of the most gorgeous block prints. The final touch was provided by stunning embroidery, all resulting in true handcrafted beauty.

Amoh by Jade





Kalki Koechlin as showstopper for Amoh by Jade

Monica Shah and Karishma Swali gathered their inspiration from mountain God – Niyam Raja from the Niyamgiri hill in Odisha. The collection comprised flowy, organic yet chic silhouettes in ivory chanderis and mulmuls. The duo brought alive a blooming garden on the runway through their ensembles with detailed delicate embroideries of flowers, peacocks and gold leaves in rich and vivid colours, just perfect for the season. Actress Kalki Koechlin’s show stopping look was an ivory spectacle, with off-shoulder blouse teamed up with long textured skirt.

Asa





Shreya Oza’s collection was relaxed, comfort driven and functional perfect for this season. Fuss-free silhouettes with minimal layering in striped and zig-zag prints made an appearance. Organic hand dyed fabrics in light grey, sunny orange and leaf green set the summer-friendly mood right! Fringed hem top-pants sets, drop and low waist silhouette looped hemline midi, biker’s jacket over a pant and kimono worn over a maxi caught our eye.

Anaam





‘Janaza’, designer Sumiran Kabir Sharma’s collection was all about multiple separates merging seamlessly with each other in colour palatte of black and purple. The ensembles were versatile and each piece could be styled separately. Models marched of the runway wearing gender-neutral clothes ranging from a layered gown with short cape to draped dhoti with black bolero. Once again the designer used his signature fluid drapes to accentuate the garments.

Bloni





Priyanka Bose as showstopper for Bloni

Akshat Bansal’s collection titled ‘Mourning of the Marine Life’ focused on creating gender-neutral and androgynous silhouettes. Deconstructed mix of linen, delicate Japanese lace married with sustainable fabrics made from regenerated marine plastic waste. Blazers over textured camisole, drop crotch pants, deconstructed jacket, frayed edged trench style kurtas, asymmetrical off-shoulder floor-length ensembles were some of the eye catching pieces. Priyanka Bose who closed the show, embodied the spirit of the show perfectly.