Day 3: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017

Catch the best looks and hautest trends straight off the runway

Payal Singhal





Inspired by dark romanticism, Payal Singhal brought her signature silhouettes in beaded kaftans and jackets, dhotis and camisoles. Metallic embroideries with tasseled fringes in midnight blue, emerald and black were paired side-swept hair. Statement chandeliers and music from La La Land added to the grand mood on the runway.

#Tagfree curated by Kshitij Kankaria





Tagfree curated by Kshitij Kankaria had real women walk down the runway in Rajesh Pratap Singh, Bodice, Dhruv Kapoor, Miuniku, Raw Mango, Sanchita and Suket Dhir. The show focused on real people’s style, eschewing the stereotypical runway presentations. To sum it up, it was about one thing: One size does not fit all!

Divya Sheth | Amoh by Jade | SVA

Amoh by Jade

Checks and a play of colours on flared kurtas and maxi dresses were spotted at Divya Sheth. The puffed sleeve blouse paired with a yellow chequered sari made us reevaluate our style goals.

Whites and silver metallics at Amoh by Jade made a strong case for evening wear with flowing drapes and intricate embroidery,

SVA showcased resplendent festive wear for men and women. Embellished sherwanis and Nehru jackets for men made great wedding wear options. Cold shoulder silhouettes and lehengas had us dreaming of cocktail parties and glam weddings.

Chola | Farah Sanjana

Farah Sanjana

Chola outdid itself with impeccable fluid tailoring and deconstructed, asymmetrical shapes in pristine whites and greys. Chequered overlays added to the drama of the drapes.

Tropical prints in bright mango hues and leafy greens at Farah Sanjana set the mood for a refreshing season ahead.