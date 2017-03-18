Day 3: Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017
Wendell Rodricks
Wendell Rodricks by Schulen Fernandes swept us off our feet with dreamy ruffles, colour-blocked dresses, metallic cutwork blouses and wispy asymmetrical bodycon sheer.
Malini Ramani
Malini Ramani showcased a glamourous collection of pre-stitched saris, tie-dye cape gowns and sheer bodycon dresses with metallic accents for the perfect soirée.
Namrata Joshipura
Black is back with decadent gowns ending in thigh-high slits, embellished pantsuits and shimmering jumpsuits at Namrata Joshipura.
Shivan & Narresh
Shivan & Narresh’s latest line gives us major party dressing goals with a fresh spin on their signature silhouettes. Printed saris, swimsuits, skirts and jumpsuits were enough to have us dreaming of a beachside wedding.
Anju Modi
Pleated lehnga skirts, floor grazing gowns and capes, velvet cholis and sheer asymmetrical jackets were spotted on the ramp during Anju Modi’s showcase. We loved the exquisite floral embroidery that lent a regal touch to the collection.
Ashima Leena
Ashima Leena’s oriental collection had wispy fushion and Indian wear including sculptured skirts, quaint pashmina blouses, tribel gilets and asymmetrical kurtas and saris.
Siddartha Tytler
Sharp cuts in charcoal hues set the tone for Siddartha Tytler’s line-up of velvet neoprenes, lycra Georgettes and embroidered sheers.
Nikasha
Nikasha played with dainty chintz prints for her line called ‘Lilly’ inspired by the Victorian era and coromandel prints. Intricate embroidery and tassels in ivory, coral and pink kept our eyes glued to the runway.
Pallavi Singhee
Textured fabrics, bead-trimmed kaftans and midi dresses along with sequinned numbers and jumpsuits with a hint of bohemia and Art Deco defined Pallavi Singhee’s collection.
Sahil Kochhar
Sahil Kochhar’s collection was a mix of 3D applique and geometric quilted patterns on translucent organza dresses paired with voluminous jackets, skirts, sheer blouses and fluid drapes.
Karishma Shahani Khan
Day 3 opened with Ka-Sha showcasing muti-coloured panelled dresses, reversible jackets and patchwork separates, lending the much-needed colours to winter layering.
