Fashion

Day 3: Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017

Highlights include Shivan & Narresh’s fresh spin on their signature silhouettes and Anju Modi’s exquisite floral embroidery

Wendell Rodricks





Wendell Rodricks by Schulen Fernandes swept us off our feet with dreamy ruffles, colour-blocked dresses, metallic cutwork blouses and wispy asymmetrical bodycon sheer.

Malini Ramani





Malini Ramani showcased a glamourous collection of pre-stitched saris, tie-dye cape gowns and sheer bodycon dresses with metallic accents for the perfect soirée.

Namrata Joshipura





Black is back with decadent gowns ending in thigh-high slits, embellished pantsuits and shimmering jumpsuits at Namrata Joshipura.

Shivan & Narresh





Shivan & Narresh’s latest line gives us major party dressing goals with a fresh spin on their signature silhouettes. Printed saris, swimsuits, skirts and jumpsuits were enough to have us dreaming of a beachside wedding.

Anju Modi





Pleated lehnga skirts, floor grazing gowns and capes, velvet cholis and sheer asymmetrical jackets were spotted on the ramp during Anju Modi’s showcase. We loved the exquisite floral embroidery that lent a regal touch to the collection.

Ashima Leena





Ashima Leena’s oriental collection had wispy fushion and Indian wear including sculptured skirts, quaint pashmina blouses, tribel gilets and asymmetrical kurtas and saris.

Siddartha Tytler





Sharp cuts in charcoal hues set the tone for Siddartha Tytler’s line-up of velvet neoprenes, lycra Georgettes and embroidered sheers.

Nikasha





Nikasha played with dainty chintz prints for her line called ‘Lilly’ inspired by the Victorian era and coromandel prints. Intricate embroidery and tassels in ivory, coral and pink kept our eyes glued to the runway.

Pallavi Singhee





Textured fabrics, bead-trimmed kaftans and midi dresses along with sequinned numbers and jumpsuits with a hint of bohemia and Art Deco defined Pallavi Singhee’s collection.

Sahil Kochhar





Sahil Kochhar’s collection was a mix of 3D applique and geometric quilted patterns on translucent organza dresses paired with voluminous jackets, skirts, sheer blouses and fluid drapes.

Karishma Shahani Khan





Day 3 opened with Ka-Sha showcasing muti-coloured panelled dresses, reversible jackets and patchwork separates, lending the much-needed colours to winter layering.