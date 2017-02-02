Fashion

Day 2: Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017

Catch the best looks and hautest trends straight off the runway

#Reincarnations by Artisans’ Centre

I was a sari

Jambudweep

Smriti Dixit

The Stitching Project

Wandering Whites

Smriti Dixit unveiled a collage of jewellery created from fibres, fabrics and unusual objects that she stitched, sewed, folded and knotted into an exclusive line of jewellery. Trellised ponchos, mesh covers and embellishments for gowns stood out against the monochromatic colour palette.

The Stitching Project presented a fresh line of garments made from recycled, reused, washed and colour vintage saris and fabrics in khadi and block prints.

Created entirely from non-hazardous materials, Jambudweep, handcrafted from industrial waste was designed into kurtas, maxis, skirts with layered sheer blouses, tunics with pyjamas and sack dresses with intricate texturing.

Combined with brass, industrial waste and scrap materials, Wandering Whites showcased a fusion line of accessories which included circles entwined around the neck that ended with strings and imposing pendants. necklace-cum-arm ornaments and giant necklaces that reached down to the navel.

I Was a Sari presented a riot of jewel tones as western, contemporary, casual, beach and resort wear. Kaftans had fluid relaxed silhouttes and accessories matched the look of the attire.

Sailesh Singhania





The designer showcased traditional jamdani saris, with smatterings of motifs of cows, birds of paradise, peacocks and exotic Indian flowers. The blouses were modern and feminine, in bright pastel colours in tissue, dotted with bows and edged with ruffles.

Galang Gabaan





Galang Gabaan combined checks and stripes to create fluid cotton separates. The lounge-wear looks were entirely white and cream with bursts of maroon and earthy red. The primary weave highlighted was the Santhali weave of Orissa.

House of Milk





House of Milk’s colour palette was restricted to pristine white, where they used their own natural fabrics including cotton and silk. The fluid and flowing silhouettes were draped to flatter the body and embellished with 3D flowers.

Padmaja





Padmaja took inspiration from the shades of the ocean, showing a line of fluid dresses that ranged from frothy white to sea blue.

Indigene





Indigene showed a line of boxy separates in muted colours and mixed prints. Tie and dye was used to create simple evening dresses. All in all, it was a relaxed Indian take on modern work wear.

Naushad Ali





Naushad Ali used his signature madras cotton saris to create fluid and free-flowing dresses and kaftans. His soft and billowy silhouettes were completed by the use of wispy, earthy colours.

Sanjukta Dutta





Colourful, tasselled sarees in a diverse colour palette with bottle greens, off whites, bright reds, blacks and metallics were spotted on the runway during Sanjukta’s showcase. Backless blouses and lehenga skirts added to the festive vibe of the collection.