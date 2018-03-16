Fashion

Day 2: Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018

Catch the best looks and hautest trends straight off the runway

Rina Dhaka



Rhea Chakraborty as showstopper for Rina Dhaka

Florals and plaid danced with exaggerated sleeves and knife pleats at Rina Dhaka’s showcase.

Nitin Bal Chauhan

Nitin Bal Chauhan’s comeback show addressed immigration crisis by showcasing a world where millions of people have become homeless and have been displaced. This was evident from the designer’s vision, which saw scattered seam lines, shifted pockets and plackets and oversized clothes that were originally tailored to fit a smaller size.

Nikasha

Nikasha presented a collection of fluid silhouettes like dhoti saris and tunics along with brocade cocktail jackets in floral prints and bold embroidery. Also seen, were beautifully handcrafted clutches that the label specialises in besides their easy-breezy garments.

Malini Ramani

Dip-dyed drapes, tribal influences, regal capes, sequins, mirrors and an abundance of gold were the standout elements at Malini Ramani’s show titled ‘The High Priestess’. Inspired by the meandering course of a woman’s journey, one of the looks had a model sporting the horns of a ram on her head, which was a nice spin on the invincible Maleficent.

Vineet Bahl

Replete with surface detailing and interactive textures, Vineet Bahl’s collection attempted to reinterpret historical culture in a modern update of the sartorial style of the Balkan states. Several hand-beading and embroidery techniques were found throughout the designer’s showcase along with Arabic motifs, which were artistically rendered and applied to the base colours of ivory, navy, washed denim blue and black.

Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan

Taking inspiration from the myriad colours and blushing tones of Dahlia petals, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan paid homage to the vibrancy and delicacy of the bloom. Poet blouses with big bows, iridescent sequins and laser cut petals, delicately layered dresses and long leather gloves created the perfect ensemble of shiny winter looks.

Rohit Kamra

Rohit Kamra’s collection gave a vintage futuristic appeal to traditional classics, which saw Jodhpuris, hunting safaris, achkans and sherwanis paired with breeches, polo and rider pants. The designer chose inky blacks, midnight blues, dusky tans and a hint of rustic metallics to highlight the magnificent corduroys, regal velvets and elegant suedes that comprised his collection.

Pawan Sachdeva



Kartik Aryan as showstopper for Pawan Sachdeva

Pawan Sachdeva gave a spin to casual wear in signature blacks, whites and greys. Trench jackets, relaxed trousers and hoodies teamed with fur slip-ons made an appearance. Kartik Aaryan embodied the mood of the show perfectly.

Kommal and Ratul Sood

Kommal & Ratul Sood’s menswear collection, ‘The Thinker’ was crafted in natural handloom silk from West Bengal and Bihar using Arashi dying and block printing technique. The ensembles were practical everyday classics yet well-constructed to give create a stylish look.

Karishma Deepa Sondhi



Bipasha Basu as showstopper for Karishma Deepa Sondhi

Karishma Deepa Sondhi’s AW’18 collection was all about tassels, sheers and frills. Off-shoulder blouses with fluid skirts gave a perfect spin to ethnic wear. Bipasha Basu looked magnificent in a pink lehenga as she walked down the ramp.

Saaj by Ankita

Saaj by Anikta brought bold graphics of black and white chevrons and geometric patterns on the runway alongside colours like pop orange, fluorescent aqua and green-eyes-greens. Tailored pant-suits, jackets, culottes and skirts were reminiscent of the sexy 80’s vibe.

Rahul Singh

Rahul Singh’s collection titled ‘Surging Tribal’ was a mix-and-match of traditional crafts from different cities and street cultures. Trench coats in embroidery, jumpsuits and twin sets paired with statement jewellery, bags and clutches created the perfect tribal-chic look.