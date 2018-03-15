Fashion

Day 1: Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018

Catch the best looks and hautest trends straight off the runway

Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika



Vaani Kapoor for Ashish N Soni and Gauri & Nainika

Day 1 of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 ended on a simple yet beautiful note as these designers presented a collaborative collection in a black and white palette. Ashish N Soni looked back at his 25 years in the business, and took a modern take on the white-tie dress code for menswear. Modern and experimental silhouettes paved the way forward for a minimal aesthetic to shine, all in a variety of jacquards. Gauri & Nainika’s womenswear collection was full of bold femininity. Dramatic textures, full skirts, large 3D hand-embroidered flowers and delicately pleated tulle were some common elements. Vaani Kapoor made for a perfect showstopper for the designers.

Abraham & Thakore

Abraham & Thakore’s collection Sadak Smart was a multitude of stylistic influences gathered from the streets of Delhi. The duo showcased a range of unconventional garments like kedia tops, cotton gamchas, salwars, hoodies and skirts. Known for their usage of unique techniques, fabric appliqué, floral embroidery, delicate needle work, block print in organza and chanderi were a few highlights.

Shyamal & Bhumika



Diana Penty for Shyamal & Bhumika

Shymal & Bhumika gave a spin to the bridal trousseau. Embellished dresses paired with boots, dhoti pants teamed with crop tops and belted gagra-choli sets in floral patterns took over the ramp. Diana Penty looked gorgeous as she closed the show.

Defiance by Adarsh Gill



Princess Mriganka Singh for Adarsh Gill

Adarsh Gill’s collection reminded us of 1950’s style. Inspired by fashion icons like Sophia Loren, Audrey Hepburn and Fiona Campbell, the designer brought sequinned/shimmer dresses and A-line skirts paired with kitten heels on the runway to recreate the perfect Old Hollywood glamour. Princess Mriganka Singh showcased for

Patine

Long trench coat jackets with embroidery, jumpsuits and tassels summed up Patine’s collection. Pussy bows and fur collars created the perfect Bohemian-chic look.

Anupamaa by Anupama Dayal

Anupama Dayal reinvented chikankari with white-on-white paired in modern ensembles. Sequinned detailing and quirky accessories were the highlights. The designer also took inspiration form motifs in Lucknow to create her signature style prints in bright colour.

Samant Chauhan

Samant Chauhan opened Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 with monochromes. Voluminous ensembles in ruffles and delicate embroidered patterns set some serious evening dressing goals!