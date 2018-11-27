Luxury & Brands
Cosy Up For Winter In The Season’s Quilt-Essential Clothes
Fashion’s love for quilting emerged all over the Fall 2018 runways. Designers used the classic stitching technique in all kinds of garments and accessories. From biker and bomber jackets to pencil skirts and metallic pants, there are plenty of pieces to choose from this season.
