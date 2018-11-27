  • October 2018
  • Volume 26
  • '18 Issue 10
November 27, 2018

Cosy Up For Winter In The Season’s Quilt-Essential Clothes

Text by Shubham Ladha. Compiled by Shweta Navandar

Fashion’s love for quilting emerged all over the Fall 2018 runways. Designers used the classic stitching technique in all kinds of garments and accessories. From biker and bomber jackets to pencil skirts and metallic pants, there are plenty of pieces to choose from this season.

