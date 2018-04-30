Luxury & Brands

Colour Me Quirky!: Stylish Watches Worth Your Time

Timepieces in bright hues and unconventional dial designs make for eye-catching accessories. We present some tickers that are guaranteed to catch the fancy of the style-conscious

Chopard

The way in which passionate watchmaking is combined harmoniously with historical racing cars to create the Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph Racing Colours Edition is fascinating, to say the least. Inspired by the cars that competed in the Mille Miglia between 1927 and 1940, these exquisitely crafted 42-mm chronographs come in a 300-piece limited series for each dial colour — Rosso Corsa for Italy, Speed Silver for Germany, British Racing Green for the United Kingdom, Vintage Blue for France and Speed Yellow for Belgium. The watches have hours, minutes and seconds counters at 6, 9 and 3 o’clock respectively and a date window between 4 and 5 o’clock.

Audemars Piguet

Green, orange, pink, purple and silver-toned — the dial on the Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph comes in different hues and will add a vibrant pop of colour to any and every outfit! A stainless-steel case and pushpieces, glare-proof sapphire crystal, a diamond-set bezel and a screw-locked crown enclose a self-winding manufacture Calibre 2385 movement, while the white gold applied hour markers and Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating make reading time smooth and easy.

Fabergé

Part of a gem-encrusted pair, this watch has a dial set with diamonds and hand-carved Gemfields emeralds. It houses a manual-winding movement and the dial sits elegantly on the wrist, held together by an alligator strap. This Fabergé Lady Libertine I has echoes of the Zambian landscape that is home to the emeralds that are used in its embellishment. With leaf-shaped gilded steel hands and an 18-carat rose-gold crown, this bejewelled beauty is for those with a penchant for the extraordinary.

Hermès

The dials of the Arceau Casaque watches are set with a rhodium-plated base and the champlevé Cavale motif — lacquered in blue, red, yellow, green or blue. With matching straps in Electric Blue, Vertigo Green, Capucine Red or Lime Smooth calfskin, this quartz, Swiss-made timekeeper comes in a dainty 36-mm diameter and is a great way to add a playful hue to your wardrobe.

Cecil Purnell

The diamond setting in each piece of this collection is different. And the Lucky Lady timekeeper , available in a leather strap with a matching buckle , is a statement-making addition to your closet. Hand-made dials, with enamelling and custom engraving in gold, giv e every timepiece an exclusive edge, look and feel. Indulge yourself in some retail therapy, or gift the wrist candy to a very special someone.

Ulysse Nardin

A watch that got its well-deserved moments in the spotlight and headlined many a conversation at SIHH 2018, the Classic Voyeur is surely the brand’s most erotic creation ever! Bold, and quite literally an object of desire, the timepiece boasts an anthracite grey engraved dial with two wonderfully formed couples made from 18-carat pink or white gold. A leather strap with a folding buckle gives it a fine finishing touch.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

A crystal gong producing a sound of incomparable intensity and clarity, incredible 15-day power-reserve and barrel-torque indications and an enamelled miniature portrait of Venus on the dial are just a few of the elements that the Master Minute Repeater Venus boasts. Its dial is artistically fitted with a power reserve indicator at 8 o’clock. With a black alligator strap and gold deployment buckle, this timepiece belongs as much in a museum as it does on the wrist of a horology appreciator.

Graham

Illustrations similar to those that were first applied to military planes in the 1940s to boost military morale give these timepieces a unique edge. The Chronofighter Vintage Nose Art Ltd’s sun-brushed vintage dials with painted pin-up girls called Sally, Anna, Lilly and Nina are sure to make you stop and give them a second, third and even fourth look. The 44-mm steel casing holds within its confines an automatic chronograph and is set with the limited-edition serial number at 9 o’clock, white Super-LumiNova hands, numerals and indexes, a white varnish chrono hand with red tip, and rhodiated minutes and seconds’ counter hands.

Vacheron Constantin

The artistic pieces in the Métiers d’Art Les Aérostiers collection flaunt hand-engraved and micro-sculpted gold hot-air balloons against a translucent plique-à-jour enamel background. The five different makes — the Versailles 1783, Paris 1783, Paris 1784, Bordeaux 1784 and Bagnols 1785 — each depict historical journeys that made a mark, leaving behind a distinctive legacy. And enclosed within the beautiful 40-mm 18-carat white-gold case is the brand’s Calibre 2460 G4/1.

MB&F

Think futuristic robotics meets underwater life and you might have created for yourself an image of the jellyfish-inspired HM7 Aquapod. Meticulously crafted in grade 5 titanium with a blue bezel or 18-carat 5N+ red gold with a black bezel, the timekeeper glows in the dark; not only on the hours and minutes numerals, but around the inside of the movement too — lighting up the flying tourbillon, and the tentacle-like winding rotor! Set with a spherical casing construction, this timekeeper is irresistible for all aficionados of innovative watchmaking.

Cartier

Get your quirk on with the eccentrically shaped Crash Radieuse. A brand signature, one that was originally introduced in the 1960s, the Crash has now been reinterpreted with elegance and elan. With stretched Roman numerals, whimsical curves around the bezel and a manual movement wound by a beaded crown, the ticker flaunts a remarkable and unique make and shape!