Check Out Our Five Stylish Picks From FILA’s First Indian Collaboration With Rannvijay Singh
It was an obvious choice for Italian footwear brand, FILA when they planned their first Indian collaboration on Motorsport wear, to work with Rannvijay Singh, who’s youthful influence is representative of the motorsport culture in India.
We caught up with Rannvijay Singh and Abdon Lepcha; Creative Head, Cravatex Brands Limited — who manage the brand in India — to unravel this collaboration and learn more about their journey as sneakerheads.
The idea behind launching a motorsport collection in India…
Abdon: “This collection is not just for riders, but also for those who share a true passion for sneakers. Procuring the right gear, especially the correct footwear while riding is very important. These products are made for the everyday bikers and for those who are unable to afford the high-end & high-priced footwear for riding.”
On the special significance of sneakers in one’s wardrobe and life…
Rannvijay: “The first pair of sneakers which I bought were in America, when I got my first pay. I also bought sneakers for my parents and brother. The funny thing is that again in 2004, when I got my first pay from MTV, I bought the same pair of sneakers in different colours for myself and brother. The feeling has been awesome because it’s a sense of achievement and pride, but of course, nothing beats having my own line of sneakers.”
Here are our 5 favourites from the line:
This special edition incorporates all the features to give a motorsport enthusiast a high-quality bike-riding experience. The hero of the collection is the Supercharge High.
The outsole of the shoe is a carbon rubber designed to maximize grip. Along with that, the light-weight midsole is a soft phylon that provides cushioning and comfort.
The sturdy upper sole is made of high peel PU that is supple but also provides protection. The shoe also comes with an athletic padded high ankle that securely supports the user while also providing comfort.
The ankle is further reinforced by a rubberised ankle protector and a strap to maximise protection for the rider.
The plush insole is made of FILA COMFRTX to give the user a super soft and comfortable ride. Finally, the toe area has a rubberised patch to reduce abrasion.
