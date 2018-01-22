  • January 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 01
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
January 22, 2018

Big Moments And Red Carpet Fashion At The 24th SAG Awards

Compiled by Sadaf Shaikh and Shubham Ladha

The women of Hollywood shone in both, spirit and ensembles last night

After coming out in support of victims of abuse during the #MeToo wave last year and issuing a full-blown, all-black caveat to sexual predators at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the women of Hollywood have made it clear that they have come a long way from merely being decorative items on the red carpet. This was evident from the appointment of Kristen Bell as the emcee at the SAG awards where she proudly proclaimed that she was the first person to host the awards, an honour that was only elevated by the fact that she was a woman. Taking a subtle dig at The First Lady who promised to tackle the issue of cyberbullying when Donald Trump took up quarters in the White House, Bell said she would strive to shed light on the very same issue on account of being nominated as the first lady to compère the awards.

When it came to the shows that made an impact last year, This Is Us was praised for its positivity, hope and inclusion, earning the cast the award for best ensemble in a drama series. The protagonists of two British shows were in the running for best actress in a drama series but the night saw The Crown’s Claire Foy beat The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss to emerge triumphant. Nicole Kidman finally tasted victory at SAGs, securing her first win for best actress in a TV movie or limited series for her role in the hit HBO show Big Little Lies after being nominated ten times in the past.

Two big moments stood out from last night — Morgan Freeman being the recipient of this year’s lifetime achievement award and Veep‘s Julia Dreyfus making history by picking up two wins, which make her the most decorated actor in the history of the SAG Awards, with nine wins overall. All this, in spite of being in the hospital for breast cancer treatment from where she tweeted a jocular message to her fellow actors.

We took a moment to scan the red carpet and bookmark trends for the year. Here are the ones that stood out:

  • Alison Brie, Dundas, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Alison Brie in Dundas
  • Allison Janney, Yanina Couture, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Allison Janney in Yanina Couture
  • Allison Williams, Ralph & Russo Couture, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Allison Williams in Ralph & Russo Couture
  • Brie Larson in Gucci, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Brie Larson in Gucci
  • Chrissy Metz, Kate Spade, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Chrissy Metz in Kate Spade
  • Connie Britton, Elisabetta Franchi, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Connie Britton in Elisabetta Franchi
  • Dakota Fanning, Prada, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Dakota Fanning in Prada
  • Danielle Brooks, Marc Bouwer, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Danielle Brooks in Marc Bouwer
  • Elisabeth Moss, Adam Selman, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Elisabeth Moss in Adam Selman
  • Geena Davis, Anel Verna, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Geena Davis in Anel Verna
  • Goldie Hawn, Monique Lhuillier, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Goldie Hawn in Monique Lhuillier
  • Greta Gerwig, Bottega Veneta, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Greta Gerwig in Bottega Veneta
  • Halle Berry, Pamella Roland, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Halle Berry in Pamella Roland
  • Kate Hudson, Valentino, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Kate Hudson in Valentino
  • Kristen Bell, J. Mendel, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Kristen Bell in J. Mendel
  • Laura Dern, Christian Dior Couture, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Laura Dern in Christian Dior Couture
  • Laura Linney, J. Mendel, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Laura Linney in J. Mendel
  • Leslie Mann, Zuhair Murad, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Leslie Mann in Zuhair Murad
  • Lupita Nyong’o, Ralph & Russo Couture, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph & Russo Couture
  • Mandy Moore, Ralph Lauren, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Mandy Moore in Ralph Lauren
  • Margot Robbie, Miu Miu, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Margot Robbie in Miu Miu
  • Mary J. Blige, Jean-Louis Sabaji, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Mary J. Blige in Jean-Louis Sabaji
  • Millie Bobby Brown, Calvin Klein by Appointment, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein by Appointment
  • Natalia Dyer, Christian Dior Couture, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Natalia Dyer in Christian Dior Couture
  • Nicole Kidman, Armani Privé, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé
  • Odeya Rush, Christian Dior Couture, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Odeya Rush in Christian Dior Couture
  • Olivia Munn, Oscar de la Renta, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Olivia Munn in Oscar de la Renta
  • Reese Witherspoon, Zac Posen, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen
  • Sadie Sink, Chanel, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Sadie Sink in Chanel
  • Sally Hawkins, Christian Dior Couture, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Sally Hawkins in Christian Dior Couture
  • Samara Weaving, Miu Miu, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Samara Weaving in Miu Miu
  • Samira Wiley, Tadashi Shoji, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Samira Wiley in Tadashi Shoji
  • Saoirse Ronan, Louis Vuitton, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Saoirse Ronan in Louis Vuitton
  • Susan Sarandon, Alberta Ferretti, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Susan Sarandon in Alberta Ferretti
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Ralph & Russo Couture, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Tracee Ellis Ross in Ralph & Russo Couture
  • Vanessa Kirby, Valentino, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Vanessa Kirby in Valentino
  • Yara Shahidi, Ralph Lauren, 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
    Yara Shahidi in Ralph Lauren
Tags: 2018, 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Style
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble