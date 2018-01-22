Fashion

Big Moments And Red Carpet Fashion At The 24th SAG Awards

The women of Hollywood shone in both, spirit and ensembles last night

After coming out in support of victims of abuse during the #MeToo wave last year and issuing a full-blown, all-black caveat to sexual predators at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the women of Hollywood have made it clear that they have come a long way from merely being decorative items on the red carpet. This was evident from the appointment of Kristen Bell as the emcee at the SAG awards where she proudly proclaimed that she was the first person to host the awards, an honour that was only elevated by the fact that she was a woman. Taking a subtle dig at The First Lady who promised to tackle the issue of cyberbullying when Donald Trump took up quarters in the White House, Bell said she would strive to shed light on the very same issue on account of being nominated as the first lady to compère the awards.

When it came to the shows that made an impact last year, This Is Us was praised for its positivity, hope and inclusion, earning the cast the award for best ensemble in a drama series. The protagonists of two British shows were in the running for best actress in a drama series but the night saw The Crown’s Claire Foy beat The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss to emerge triumphant. Nicole Kidman finally tasted victory at SAGs, securing her first win for best actress in a TV movie or limited series for her role in the hit HBO show Big Little Lies after being nominated ten times in the past.

Two big moments stood out from last night — Morgan Freeman being the recipient of this year’s lifetime achievement award and Veep‘s Julia Dreyfus making history by picking up two wins, which make her the most decorated actor in the history of the SAG Awards, with nine wins overall. All this, in spite of being in the hospital for breast cancer treatment from where she tweeted a jocular message to her fellow actors.

We took a moment to scan the red carpet and bookmark trends for the year. Here are the ones that stood out: