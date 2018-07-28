Fashion

Bhane. And VegNonVeg Give Mumbai A New Address For Streetwear Style

A preview of the homegrown labels’ brand new store in Bandra

One of India’s only labels that channels the aesthetic of street style, Bhane. and multi-brand sneaker store, VegNonVeg have launched in Bandra.

Delhi-based Bhane.’s clothes are easy, eclectic and meant for daily-wear including t-shirts, shirts, trousers and denims. To encourage customers to cultivate an individual style language, the brand doesn’t have any visible labels on the clothes. VegNonVeg, which was launched in 2016 in Delhi, retails sneakers from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Vans and Reebok.

The space’s open floor concept includes a small café, for customers to engage with the labels’ identity, beyond shopping. It’s decor carries undertone’s of Mumbai’s Art Deco architecture. They will also be continuing with their Bhanelive events and store parties to strengthen interaction with their consumer community.

Over a conversation the brand’s CEO and managing editor, Anand Ahuja told us his decision to open in Mumbai was a slow and calculated one, “I’m not from here, and one can’t just start anywhere in Mumbai.” The self-proclaimed sneaker-geek’s ideology behind Bhane. is to let people be their own storytellers, and it’s reflected in all of the label’s campaigns — which showcase people from varied and diverse backgrounds. As Ahuja puts it, “New-age luxury is so raw. Bhane. lets you incorporate that philosophy into your everyday style.”

And for everyone wondering how his wife, actress Sonam Kapoor has influenced the brand’s trajectory, he said, “She’s a lot more decisive. Even while I was taking my time on narrowing down on the store’s venue, she urged me to take this spot. I wasn’t sure how we were going to design this space, I trusted her completely.”